Inter Miami will be facing Inter Miami in an away tie this evening with the visitors looking to climb up the points table ladder in the Easter Conference of the Major League Soccer. Miami are currently fifth in the standings with 52 points from 28 games. They hold three games in hands in comparison to leaders Philadelphia. New York City are ahead of them at fourth although just a point separates the two clubs. Lionel Messi Reacts To Ousmane Dembele Winning Ballon d'Or 2025 Award, Argentina Legend Congratulates Former Barcelona Teammate By Calling Victory Deserving (See Post).

New York City will head into this game with Keaton Parks, Malachi Jones, and Nico Cavallo missing in action due to injuries. Alonso Martinez is in good form and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet for New York City. Maximiliano Moralez will be in charge of the creative play in midfield while Hannes Wolf and Nicolás Fernández provide the width.

Sergio Busquets has been tipped to say goodbye to football at the end of the season and not much official information is available on this news. He is expected to be part of the midfield today alongside Rodrigo de Paul. Luis Suarez will return from suspension in this game and his partnership with skipper Lionel Messi is key. Talesco Segovia is suspended for this tie due to accumulation of yellow cards.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match Details

Match New York City FC vs Inter Miami Date Thursday, September 25 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Citi Field, New York, New York Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is New York City FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will look to get back to winning ways as they host Seattle Sounders in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Wednesday, September 17. The New York City FC vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Citi Field, New York, New York and it will kick off at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Led Argentina National Football Team To Face Australia in Kochi in November 2025.

Where to Get Live Telecast of New York City FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the New York City FC vs Inter Miami match live on television in India. For the New York City FC vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of New York City FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the New York City FC vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. It will be a tough game for Inter Miami and the club will do well to come away with a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).