Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hardware products think tank EPIC Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, founded by HCL Founders Dr Ajai Chowdhry and Arjun Malhotra along with semiconductor industry veteran Dr Satya Gupta, has signed an MoU with Odisha government to design and manufacture world-class Electronic products within the state. The collaboration marks yet another significant milestone to EPIC foundation's commitment of creating a self-reliant Electronics Product nation. The Foundation working with various stakeholders from Industry, Government and Academia will work towards propelling the growth of electronics and semiconductor ecosystem in the state and aims to transform Odisha into a hub for ESDM in the long run.

Odisha is progressing very fast in the ESDM space starting from modest beginnings. Testimonial to Odisha's proactive policies and progressive government was the MIO Conclave 2022 held in Bhubaneswar recently which witnessed a remarkable number of significant collaborations of the State Government with some of the most prominent industry players and associations. This collaboration between the Government of Odisha and the EPIC Foundation can provide further stimulus to not only ESDM industry but overall socio-economic development of state and bridge the digital divide.

Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman EPIC Foundation says, "We would like to acknowledge the support of Government and industry in making this collaboration a reality. We have always envisaged Odisha as a state that has high potential for excelling in Electronics and Semiconductor industry. We truly believe that our concerted efforts can be instrumental in building supporting design infrastructure, employment generation and manufacturing high-impact products within the state itself which can pave the way forward for overall development and world-class performance in the Electronics sector of the state. We are very excited to work with the progressive government of Odisha and are confident that these joint efforts will help achieving dream of Hon'ble CM Naveen Patnaik of achieving USD 1 Trillion dollar economy for the state of Odisha."

Staying true to their commitment to revive India Electronics Industry by creating Indian Electronics products of national importance, EPIC Foundation will work with the government of Odisha to create design, manufacturing, distribution and service companies in the state to the local, national and global demand of these products. The initial product line that has been proposed for the collaboration will include manufacturing an Indian Tablet PC with global quality for serving the emerging need for such devices in education and healthcare sector. Other products in the portfolio include Indoor and Outdoor Wi-Fi access points, smart cameras, smart meters, mobile and EV chargers to name a few. All the Electronic products developed by EPIC Foundation and partners are repairable and upgradable and will follow R-Cube methodology (Reuse, Repair, Recycle) making them essentially environment-friendly and long-lasting.

Dr Satya Gupta, CEO, EPIC Foundation said, "Creating Electronic products with indigenous design in Odisha is part of our larger dream of bringing back the lost glory of Indian Electronics and Semiconductor space and it is very heartening to receive overwhelming support from Odisha Government by helping us move into that direction. Electronics product design and manufacturing in the state is not only intended to develop cutting-edge products and create equitable access for all including the underdeveloped community and differently-abled citizens but will also play a pivotal role in social empowerment. We are confident that we will achieve our dream of making Odisha Technology Gateway of East by working closely with Industry, academia, and government in the state."

EPIC Foundation will work with Odisha Government and Odisha Skill Development Authority to skill citizens including women and people from small towns and underprivileged communities of the state in Manufacturing, Repair and Servicing of Electronics products as part of the ongoing collaboration.

