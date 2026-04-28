‘King100’: Tabu Commences Shoot for Nagarjuna’s 100th Film (See Post)

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Mumbai, April 27: One of the most adored pairs back in the day, Tabu and Nagarjuna will be seen sharing screen space yet again in the latter's 100th project, named "#King100" for now. In the latest update, Tabu shared that she has commenced the shoot for the project. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tabu uploaded a photo of a clapperboard with the movie's name on it placed on a royal black chair.

"And we begin with the #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios (sic)," Tabu added the caption to the post. If the reports are to be believed, Tabu has joined the Hyderabad schedule of the eagerly anticipated film. 'Bhooth Bangla' Unveils ‘O Ri O Sanwariya’ Song Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tabu Elevate Film With Classical Grace (Watch Video).

Tabu Commences Shoot for Nagarjuna’s 100th Film #King100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Expected to be out in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, the project might eventually be titled "Asurudu". However, nothing has been confirmed till now. Billed as an action-family drama, "King100" is being made under the direction of Ra. Karthik.

Further details regarding the cast and crew are expected to be revealed as the shoot moves forward. For those who do not know, Nagarjuna and Tabu were first paired together back in 1996 in the romantic entertainer "Ninne Pelladata".

The project turned out to be a massive success at the ticket counters. These two later came together for the 1998 comedy film "Aavida Maa Aavide". Tabu and Nagarjuna were also reported to be romantically involved. However, neither of them has broken their silence on the subject.

Recently, Tabu was seen playing Yashodha in the laughter ride "Bhooth Bangla", co-starring Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has been backed by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

Apart from Akshay and Tabu, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles, along with others. Released in the cinema halls on April 17 this year, the movie marks the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan after a long gap of almost 14 years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Tabu). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).