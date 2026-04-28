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Cricket Cricket Punjab Kings Player Azmatullah Omarzai's Mother Passes Away Punjab Kings' Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has lost his mother following a prolonged illness.

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The Punjab Kings (PBKS) camp has been struck by a somber note ahead of their Match 40 encounter against Rajasthan Royals, following the news that all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai’s mother has passed away. The 26-year-old Afghan international, who is currently with the squad for the IPL 2026 season, suffered the loss on Monday, 27 April. PBKS vs RR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

The news was first shared by Omarzai’s Afghanistan national teammates, Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat, who posted tributes and messages of support on social media to comfort the young cricketer during this period of grief.

The Punjab Kings franchise released a formal statement on Monday evening, expressing their solidarity with the player. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Azmatullah Omarzai on the loss of his mother. The entire Punjab Kings family stands with him and his loved ones during this difficult time," the team shared via their official channels. Afghanistan Cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Mother Passes Away After Prolonged Illness.

PBKS Offer Condolence to Azmatullah Omarzai

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Azmatullah Omarzai on the loss of his mother. The entire Punjab Kings family stands with him and his loved ones during this difficult time. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 27, 2026

Teammates from the Afghanistan national side also expressed their sorrow. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear that the respected mother of our national team player Azmatullah Omarzai has passed away. May Allah Almighty grant her soul the highest place in Jannah and bless the entire family with patience." Karim Janat added that the entire team shared in Omarzai's "moments of great grief."

Mohammad Nabi's Post

انا لله واناالیه راجعون I am deeply saddened to hear that the respected mother of Nawab Khan Umarzai and our national team player @AzmatOmarzay has passed away. May Allah Almighty grant her soul the highest place in Jannah and bless the entire family with patience and strength. — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) April 27, 2026

Omarzai, who was retained by Punjab Kings for ₹2.40 crore following a promising 2025 season, has been a key part of the squad's all-round depth. Although he has not featured in the starting XI so far in the 2026 campaign due to the team’s settled overseas balance, he remains a vital backup option for his seam-bowling and lower-order hitting capabilities.

While the franchise has not explicitly confirmed if Omarzai will take a leave of absence to return home to Afghanistan, players in similar situations typically travel to be with their families. His name was notably absent from the team's tactical sheet for the Tuesday night fixture in Mullanpur.

The Afghan all-rounder has seen his stock rise significantly in international cricket over the last year, particularly after being named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024 and delivering a standout five-wicket haul against England in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In the IPL, Omarzai has played 16 matches across his stints with Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, claiming 12 wickets. His presence in the Punjab dugout is highly valued by captain Shreyas Iyer, who has often praised the youngster's work ethic and adaptability.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).