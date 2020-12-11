Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices returned to the green terrain during early hours on Friday after a day's break and scaled new highs amid mixed global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 291 points or 0.63 per cent at 46,251 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 75 points or 0.56 per cent at 13,553.

Nifty IT, pharma and realty slipped by thin margins but all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the postive line. Nifty PSU bank was up by 2.1 per cent, metal by 1.2 per cent, financial service by 0.7 per cent and FMCG by 0.6 per cent.

Among stocks, energy majors performed well with ONGC gaining by 7.2 per cent to Rs 98.30 per share. GAIL was up by 2.8 per cent, IndianOil Corporation by 2.6 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation by 1.3 per cent, NTPC by 2.5 per cent and Coal India by 1.8 per cent.

The other prominent winners were State Bank of India, Tata Motors and Tata Steel. UPL rise by 2 per cent after its management clarified that allegations that some directors siphoned off company funds was an old matter and reported to the audit committee in 2017. After an independent probe, the matter was closed, it said.

However, those which showed marginal losses were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Nestle India and Britannia.

Meanwhile, Asian shares bounced back as progress on Covid-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment but tricky Brexit negotiations and US stimulus talks capped gains in riskier assets.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asia Pacific index rose by 0.5 per cent while Japan's Nikkei dropped by 0.6 per cent. (ANI)

