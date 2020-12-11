Amritsar, December 11: The farmers' protest entered day 16 with farmers' unions now threatening to block railway tracks. Police have stepped up vigil in the border areas to ensure that protestors can't block the highway. The members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee began their journey to Delhi to join the ongoing farmers protest against the new agriculture laws on Friday.

"Around 700 tractor trolleys are moving towards Delhi's Kundli border," said SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee quoted in an ANI report. Farmers' Protest: 2 IPS Officers, Leading Police Force at Singhu Border, Test Positive For COVID-19.

More Farmers From Punjab to Join Agitation:

Amritsar: Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee begin their journey to Delhi to join the ongoing farmers protest against the new agriculture laws "Around 700 tractor trolleys are moving towards Delhi's Kundli border," says SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee pic.twitter.com/44UOyzILNC — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

On Thursday, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesters to stop agitation as talks are still going on. However, till now, nothing has been able to break the impasse between the agitating farmers and the Centre. While Centre after sending the proposal said that there is room for talks, the farmers are unwavering in their demand of a complete withdrawal of the three laws, which the Centre is ready to amend — but won’t withdraw.

