She is a #BawseGirl and such a delight with her glaring on-screen brilliance wooing the audiences and critics alike. But off-screen, Sayani Gupta keeps the adventure going with a fabulous fashion resumè spruced with her stylist of many years, Shreeja Rajgopal. We love how the duo has picked out a distinct style play featuring neo-ethnics, slouchy, sustainable choices. Minimal chic is a constant accompaniment and upped by a beauty game that is all-natural - a breath of fresh air in the glowy skin obsessed tinseltown! This atypical but carefully curated signature style instantly strikes a chord and sets her apart from her contemporaries and peers alike. A recent vibe of hers, a lime jumpsuit style had us hooked. Not only was it chic but also in a hue that's the bold, bright and downright beautiful from the homegrown label, Three.

The lockdown saw Sayani regale in the second season of the Emmy nominated Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! as the fierce journalist Damini Rizvi Roy and in the critically acclaimed North-Eastern comedy-drama, Axone on Netflix. A Film and Television Institute of India graduate who is also a singer, having crooned Kahab To in Article 15 and the background vocals on most of the Four More Shots Please! soundtrack. Here's a closer look at her spunky jumpsuit moment. Sayani Gupta Birthday Special: Redefining Elegance As the Perfect Combination of Modesty, Lucidity and Occasional Experimentation With Every Style!

Sayani Gupta - Tres Chic!

A lime toned jumpsuit with a breezy fit, striped applique detailing and sleeveless detailing by Three was worth Rs.14,000. Nude glam and the now signature crisp short hair completed her look. Sayani Gupta Is Working Off That Sunshine Smile, Stripes and a Chic Hairdo!

Sayani Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sayani was also seen in Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana and in the short film, Shameless.

