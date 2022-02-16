Mumbai, February 16: Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 108 points and Nifty up by 42 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 108.19 points or trading at 58250.24 and down by 0.19 per cent at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17394.50 at 9.30 am, up by 42 points or 0.24 per cent. Equity Indices Open in Red, Sensex Down by 612 Points; Nifty Declines 180.40 Points.

On the Sensex, the sectors trading in positive bias were realty and oil and gas, while the capital goods sector traded at the lowest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)