Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): The equity indices on Thursday opened in the green with the Sensex up by 279.78 points and Nifty up by 84.50 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 279.78 points or 0.50 per cent at 55748.68 at 9.35 am.

Similarly, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16690.50 at 9.35 am, up by 84.50 points or 0.51 per cent. (ANI)

