New Delhi [India], November 18: TalentNomics India will host its 10th Annual Conference, "Equiverse Con25: Power. Pixel. Parity: Equity in the Age of Automation," on November 21, 2025, at Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi. The day-long event will explore how automation and AI can be leveraged to achieve greater equity in workplaces, in financial inclusion, and in healthcare access. This official Pre-Summit Event of the AI Impact Summit 2026 will bring together technology executives, policy experts, and social impact leaders to examine how artificial intelligence systems are being developed predominantly without women's perspectives and deployed in ways that disproportionately affect women's economic security. Sessions will address breaking digital barriers in employment, AI governance frameworks, algorithmic bias, and the redistribution of unpaid care work through technology.

C.P. Gurnani, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of AIONOS and former CEO of Tech Mahindra, will deliver the Special Guest of Honour address. Manoj Chugh, Independent Advisor and former President of Group Public Affairs at Mahindra & Mahindra, will deliver the keynote address to share his insights on building equity in the age of AI.

Suparna Mitra, former CEO of Titan Company's Watches and Wearables Division and Independent Director at Swiggy, will deliver a special address on technology and business transformation.

The moderators and panellists are current and former leaders of large and new-edge organizations, including Google, IBM, Mahindra Tech, Microsoft, the International Labour Organization, Gates Foundation, World Bank, ORF, EPIC World and the United Nations Global Compact Network India.

"This conference will provide a critical forum for diverse stakeholders to align on practical pathways for the fast-evolving AI to be inclusive and that serves to reduce the gender gap," said Ipsita Kathuria, Founder and CEO of TalentNomics India.

Confronting AI's Gender Divide Across Work, Wealth and WellbeingThe conference centres on TalentNomics India's vision of an "Equiverse"--a Universe where gender equity is the norm and power, resources, decision-making opportunities and recognition are equitably shared. This year's agenda confronts the reality that AI systems are being coded with the current gender biased assumptions and blind spots of their predominantly male creators, which will adversely affect women who remain overrepresented in sectors vulnerable to automation and underrepresented in technology leadership.

Five panel sessions will examine AI and automation's role in workforce equity, financial access, care and healthcare delivery, mitigation of biases in AI systems, and regulatory frameworks needed for equitable automation. The program features "Nothing About Us Without Us," a session demonstrating how bias manifests in hiring algorithms, credit scoring, and medical diagnostics.

A dedicated session will explore how AI can influence social norms around unpaid care work, which remains disproportionately performed by women. It will feature executives from CureBay, U4RAD, and Caregiver Saathi discussing AI applications that can impact the physical and mental wellbeing of women in rural and urban India.

The event will feature a fireside chat between two financial and investment experts who will examine how AI-driven financial tools impact gender disparity in wealth, asset ownership, and investment decision-making.

The afternoon sessions will address the data and algorithm gap that enhances the current biases in AI adoption and the lag between AI adoption speed and regulatory frameworks. These discussions will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, and civil society to close the data gaps and shape equitable technology governance.

Decade of Advancing Gender Equity Through Multi-Stakeholder DialogueNow in its tenth year, the conference continues to advance TalentNomics India's mission to build equitable futures through dialogues and cross-sector collaboration. Registration remains open through the organisation's website. Equiverse Conference 2025 will also feature networking sessions and a product showcase.

TalentNomics India is a non-profit organisation working to create a world where gender equity is the norm. Since 2016, the organisation has operated leadership development programs for women and convened annual conferences featuring multi-stakeholder dialogues on barriers to equity in work, wealth, wellbeing, and welfare. Through research, advocacy, and collaboration with corporate, government, and civil society partners, TalentNomics India advances systemic approaches to gender equity.

