School Assembly News Headlines Today, 19 November 2025: Reading news headlines during school assemblies plays an important role in keeping students informed about current happenings in India and around the world. The news updates help students build awareness about the world around them, thus keeping them informed. Morning assemblies are more than just a start to the day, as they provide an opportunity for learning beyond textbooks in just one glance. These news headlines offer updates from national, international, sports, business, and entertainment sectors, which helps the students to gain knowledge. It also helps them learn and relate their classroom lessons to real-world events and happenings. Here are some key national and international headlines to include in today’s school assembly on November 19.

National News For School Assembly

Cloudflare Outage: Elon Musk's X Among Several Other Digital Platforms Facing Global Disruptions, Tens of Thousands of Users Affected

Mumbai CNG Crisis: 44% BEST Bus Fleet To Go Off Roads Today As Pipeline Damage Hits CNG Supply in City; MGL Says Restoration Soon

Aadhaar Card Update 2025: UIDAI Rolls Out User-Friendly Changes for Children’s Mandatory Biometric Update

Rolls Out User-Friendly Changes for Children’s Mandatory Biometric Update Andhra Pradesh Encounter: Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma Among 6 Killed During Gunfight With Security Forces in Alluri Sitharamaraju District

International News For School Assembly

India IT Spending Expected To Reach USD 176.3 Billion in 2026, Up 10.6% On-Year Due to Faster Adoption of Cloud and Digital Technologies: Report

Iraq Parliamentary Election 2025: Polls End Without Majority, PM Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani’s Coalition Emerges Strongest

Sheikh Hasina Death Penalty: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Opposes Former Bangladesh PM’s Death Penalty

Gaza Peace Plan: UNSC Backs Historic Resolution Endorsing Donald Trump’s Peace Plan for Gaza; Approves International Force

Sports News For School Assembly

SLC Add Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Tri-Series

Hombale Films Eyes RCB Takeover: Kannada Film Production House Reportedly in Advanced Talks to Acquire Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2026

Aakash Chopra Reflects on Indian Cricket Team’s Transition Struggles in Tests, Says ‘India Still in Labour Pains Before New Growth Emerges’

Delhi Capitals Shares Welcome Post for Nitish Rana Ahead of IPL 2026

Thomas Tuchel To Reach Out to Sidelined Players Over England Recall Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Entertainment News For School Assembly

HYBE Boss Bang Si Hyuk Summoned for the Fifth Time in Capital Market Act Violation Probe, To Be Questioned Again in Stock Fraud Case

Vikram Bhatt and Wife Booked in INR 30-Crore Fraud Case Linked to Biopic Project; Filmmaker Denies Allegations

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Blessed With Baby Girl

Business News For School Assembly

Google CEO Sundar Pichai urges caution on AI use, flags 'bubble' concerns

Andhra to get India's first 'giga-scale' electric air taxi hub in Anantapur

Elon Musk's X goes down as thousands report US outages, other services hit

Karnataka aims for half of India's $44 billion space market by 2033

Reading news headlines in assemblies is about sharing information and shaping well-rounded personalities who are aware of their surroundings so they can contribute positively to society. Being updated with news on a daily basis helps students in a number of ways. It encourages students to get an understanding of global issues, technological advancements, and cultural diversity, shaping them into informed, confident individuals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).