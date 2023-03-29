New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/ATK): Erekrut, a recruitment automation platform, officially launched its website during the first week of March 23, www.erekrut.com, after its pilot site in July 2020 has already on-boarded 500+ companies, 100+ Institutions / Colleges / Universities, and lakhs of job seekers. Erekrut aims to revolutionize the campus placement process in India by providing a single platform that connects students, colleges, and companies.

Campus placements in India have always been a critical aspect of the hiring process for graduating students. However, the process can be daunting, with intense competition for a limited number of job openings. Campus placement teams spend months preparing, meeting HRs, convincing them for campus visits or shortlisting of students via digital means, and finding out companies to look out for Internship opportunities.

Erekrut aims to resolve the challenges associated with campus placements by providing a platform that streamlines the recruitment process for both companies and colleges. The platform provides pre-assessment hiring on its portal that caters to the pain points, reduces hiring timelines in the corporate world, and automates the placement drive for colleges and universities.

With Erekrut's proprietary platform, colleges can manage the entire placement cell by coordinating with students and companies via inbuilt SMS and email features at a single click. The feature of "multiple coordinators" can facilitate the TPO/Placement heads with multiple logins for the delegation and sharing of work. A rare feature of Alumni connects can help colleges stay in touch with the alumni for future placement opportunities. At the end, Erekrut allows Campuses to expand their connect with companies that are hiring as per requirement during the placement drive with one click is another feather in the cap.

The support of angel investors has enabled Erekrut to raise $433.33k in pre-seed funding, highlighting the potential for its innovative platform to disrupt the recruitment industry. Erekrut is committed to providing the best possible recruitment solutions to its clients and aims to onboard over 4,000 campuses and 50000+ companies by the end of the FY, said Ravinder Goyal, MD, and founder of Erekrut.

"At Erekrut, we are dedicated to providing a more efficient way of operating and connecting with new companies bettering the current levels. With our platform, we are able to help corporates to connect with colleges and campuses to hire fresh talent quickly and efficiently. Erekrut shall help in streamlining their recruitment processes and colleges in their placement drives," said Ajay Goyal, CEO & Co-founder of Erekrut.

With Erekrut's innovative platform, students can have access to a wider range of job opportunities, and companies can identify and recruit the best talent more efficiently. Erekrut's platform is set to revolutionize the recruitment industry in India and make campus placements a more seamless and successful process for all stakeholders involved.

