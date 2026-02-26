Riyadh, February 26: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has imposed an immediate ban on the import of poultry, eggs, and related products from 40 countries, citing urgent public health and safety concerns. The list of affected nations includes major exporters such as India, as well as several countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa. The decision, announced by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), follows reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks in the regions targeted by the restrictions.

The ban covers a wide range of poultry-derived items, including live birds, hatching eggs, and unheated poultry meat products. According to the SFDA, the measure is a "precautionary step" designed to prevent the transborder spread of bird flu strains that could threaten both the Kingdom’s domestic poultry industry and public health. Bird Flu Mutation Could Trigger Pandemic Worse Than COVID-19, Warns French Expert; Says Global Risk Remains Low For Now.

While the ban is extensive, Saudi authorities have clarified that thermally treated poultry products—those subjected to high temperatures sufficient to eliminate viruses—are exempt from the order. Importers must, however, provide certified documentation proving that such products meet the Kingdom’s specific heat-treatment standards.

Impact on Global Trade Partners

India, one of the primary exporters of eggs and poultry to the Gulf region, is expected to feel a significant impact from the directive. Indian exporters had recently seen a surge in demand from Middle Eastern markets, particularly for table eggs. Industry analysts suggest that the sudden restriction may lead to a temporary surplus in the Indian domestic market while exporters look for alternative destinations. Mayonnaise Banned in Telangana: Government Imposes Ban on Production, Storage and Sale of Mayonnaise Prepared From Raw Eggs for 1 Year.

Other countries included in the 40-nation list range from neighboring Gulf states to European nations like France and Germany, which have also reported recent spikes in avian flu cases among wild birds and commercial farms.

Background and Health Context

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects birds. However, certain strains can be transmitted to humans through close contact with infected animals.

Saudi Arabia maintains some of the strictest food safety protocols in the region. The SFDA regularly monitors global health bulletins issued by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) to adjust its import policies. This latest move aligns with the Kingdom's "One Health" approach, which seeks to integrate human, animal, and environmental health monitoring to prevent pandemics.

Domestic Market Stability

To mitigate potential price hikes or supply chain disruptions within the Kingdom, the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has reassured citizens that domestic poultry production remains robust.

Authorities are reportedly working with local producers to increase output and are identifying "safe zones" in countries not affected by the ban to diversify import sources. The ban will remain in place until the health status of the affected countries improves and is cleared by international veterinary monitoring bodies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).