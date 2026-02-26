Santa Clara, California, February 26: NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang saw his personal fortune climb significantly this week after the chipmaking giant reported fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results that comfortably exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Driven by the relentless global demand for AI infrastructure, the company’s stock rose in after-hours trading, further cementing Huang’s position among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

According to data from Forbes, Huang’s net worth has surged to approximately USD 170 billion, reflecting a gain of several billion dollars in a single day. This latest increase follows a year of meteoric growth for NVIDIA, which recently became the first public company to surpass a USD 5 trillion market valuation. NVIDIA Share Price Jumps Over 4% After Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations on Strong AI Demand.

Record-Breaking Revenue Driven by AI

NVIDIA reported a record quarterly revenue of USD 68.1 billion, a 73% increase from the same period last year. The results were primarily fueled by the company’s Data Center division, which brought in USD 62.3 billion as tech giants and sovereign nations continue to invest heavily in accelerated computing and "agentic AI" workflows.

"Computing demand is growing exponentially," Huang said during the earnings call. He noted that the transition to "AI factories" is now a global industrial revolution, with NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture serving as the primary engine for this shift. NVIDIA Results 2026: Key Highlights as Jensen Huang-Led Company Beats Expectations.

Impact on Jensen Huang’s Personal Wealth

As the owner of approximately 3.6% of NVIDIA’s outstanding shares, Huang’s net worth is tied directly to the company’s market performance. According to Forbes real-time billionaire rankings, this latest stock surge has moved Huang further up the top 10 list, occasionally overtaking major figures like Bernard Arnault depending on daily market fluctuations.

In the last year alone, Huang’s fortune has grown by more than USD 50 billion, a testament to NVIDIA’s dominant 80% plus market share in the high-end AI chip market.

Sustaining Growth and Future Outlook

Despite concerns regarding potential "AI fatigue" or market bubbles, NVIDIA’s guidance for the upcoming quarter remains aggressive. The company expects revenue to reach USD 78.0 billion, well ahead of analyst predictions.

Management also highlighted the upcoming ramp-up of the "Vera Rubin" architecture, which is expected to succeed the current Blackwell generation and maintain the company's competitive edge through 2027.

Background: From Startup to USD 5 Trillion

Founded in 1993, NVIDIA began as a graphics chip company for video games. Under Huang's leadership, it pivoted toward general-purpose GPU computing, a move that positioned the company perfectly for the current generative AI boom.

Huang, who has served as CEO for over three decades, remains the face of the company’s technical vision. His recent focus on "Physical AI" and robotics suggests the company is looking beyond data centers to power the next generation of autonomous machines and smart factories.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

