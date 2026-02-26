The University of Georgia (UGA) has taken swift administrative action against a faculty member following a highly public confrontation captured on video that circulated widely on social media. Antonio Alfieri, a Limited Term Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics, was officially removed from campus on Tuesday after the viral footage accused him of inappropriate conduct with a minor.

The Viral Video Confrontation of Antonio Alfieri

The incident gained rapid online traction after a video, credited to social media influencers known as "Hood Anchor Ye" and "Street Sweeperz," was published online. The dramatic footage depicts a local activist group entering a UGA classroom and directly confronting Alfieri while he appeared to be in the middle of teaching.

Watch Viral Video of Antonio Alfieri Confronted in UGA Classroom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1cartier_ (@hoodanchorye)

During the recorded confrontation, the activists publicly accused the professor of sending inappropriate messages to an underage boy. The video shows the group presenting what they claim to be evidence of the communications directly to the professor in front of students. The footage quickly went viral across multiple platforms, prompting immediate public outcry and demands for the university to intervene.

University of Georgia and Law Enforcement Response on Viral Video

As the video spread across social media and was picked up by local news outlets, the University of Georgia stepped in. According to statements provided to local media, UGA officials confirmed that Alfieri had been “removed from campus” on Tuesday immediately following the incident's publicity.

The situation has escalated beyond university administration. Reports indicate that local law enforcement is now actively involved in reviewing the serious allegations and the evidence brought forward by the social media group in their video.

Case Background and Academic Profile of Antonio Alfieri

Before the allegations and his subsequent removal, Alfieri maintained a standard, active academic presence at the university. According to the UGA directory, he held the position of Limited Term Assistant Professor, with his office located in the Boyd Graduate Studies Research Center. His academic and research background is heavily focused on advanced mathematics. Also Read: US Shocker: Seffner Teacher Shows Photos and Videos of Him Engaged in S*xual Acts to Former Students, Arrested After Cops Find Bestiality and Child P*rn Material on His Phone.

The university has not yet released further details regarding his long-term employment status, pending the outcome of the ongoing law enforcement investigation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Local News Channels and Street Sweeperz Instagram Video), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).