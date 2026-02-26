The lakeside city of Udaipur has transformed into a star-studded hub as actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda prepare to wed today, February 26, 2026. Among the intimate circle of guests at the "Mementos by ITC Hotels" is actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who shared rare glimpses into the high-profile pre-wedding ceremonies, including a vibrant Haldi and a nostalgic Sangeet night. Vijay Deverakonda Shares Pics of Haldi Ceremony With Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Rushie’ Touch Melts Fans’ Hearts (View Posts).

Kalyani Priyadarshan Celebrates 'Favourite Love Story'

Kalyani Priyadarshan, known for her close bond with the bride, took to social media to document the celebrations, referring to the union as her "favourite love story." The actress shared photos of her festive attire, transitioning from a traditional yellow ensemble for the morning rituals to a glamorous black saree for the evening festivities.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Picture from Rashmika-Vijay's Pre-Wedding Festivities

The Haldi ceremony featured a unique "Holi-inspired" twist. Guests, including Kalyani, were seen with cheeks smeared with colourful gulal alongside the traditional turmeric. Decor for the event included personal touches such as floral arrangements spelling out "Vijay" and "Rushie," and a custom illustration of the couple’s pets, Storm and Aura.

Sangeet Night Highlights

The Sangeet ceremony, held on Wednesday night, was a tribute to the couple’s shared cinematic journey. The playlist reportedly featured chartbusters from their hit collaborations, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Kalyani Priyadarshan at Rashmika-Vijay's Haldi Ceremony

One of the most talked-about moments of the evening was a leaked visual of the couple walking hand-in-hand through a venue decorated with a "photo gallery" of their eight-year relationship. Other notable attendees spotted at the festivities include director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director Tharun Bhascker. actors Rahul Ravindran and Eeshaa Rebba, and actress Ashika Ranganath

Two Traditions, One Union

The couple, affectionately dubbed "Virosh" by their fanbase, officially embraced the moniker for their nuptials, titled "The Wedding of VIROSH." To honour their diverse backgrounds, today’s schedule includes two distinct ceremonies: a traditional Telugu Hindu wedding and a Kodava (Coorg) ceremony. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple To Tie the Knot Today in Traditional Telugu and Kodava Ceremonies.

The main muhurat for the Telugu rituals was reportedly set for 8:00 AM this morning. Following the private ceremonies in Rajasthan, the newlyweds are expected to host a grand reception for the wider film industry at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

