New Delhi, February 26: The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. According to data recorded at 8 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar stood at 299, indicating very poor air quality. On Wednesday, Delhi’s overall air quality also remained in the ‘poor’ category, while Anand Vihar recorded ‘very poor’ conditions with an AQI of 342. The persistent pollution levels continue to raise concerns among residents and authorities alike.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI readings at various monitoring stations on Thursday morning were as follows: Anand Vihar (299), Ashok Vihar (212), Bawana (269), Burari Crossing (220), Chandni Chowk (233), DTU (203), Dwarka Sector-8 (211), IIT Delhi (143), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (172), Mandir Marg (150), Narela (205), Nehru Nagar (232), Patparganj (195), Pusa (198), Rohini (246), Sonia Vihar (220), and Wazirpur (246). Most areas continued to record air quality in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ categories. Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Issues Statutory Direction Proposing Stricter PM Emission Norms for Industries Across National Capital.

Parts of Delhi Witness Layer of Haze As Air Quality Remains Concern

VIDEO | Delhi: Parts of the national capital witness a layer of haze as air quality remains a concern. Early morning visuals from India Gate Kartavya Path areas.#Delhi #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Pv2Dd2qN76 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2026

To strengthen air quality monitoring, six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) have been activated in the national capital. With this addition, the total number of such facilities in Delhi has increased to 46 -- the highest in the country -- according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) and urban development departments of Delhi and NCR states -- Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan -- along with expert institutions, signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday. The agreements aim to implement a standard framework and Road Asset Management System (RAMS) to curb road dust, a major contributor to PM10 pollution in the region. Delhi Air Pollution: Stage II GRAP Curbs Revoked in NCR As National Capital AQI Improves.

Delhi-NCR’s air pollution issue has also been highlighted in the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) new Class 8 Social Science textbook released on Monday. The book mentions “AQI levels over 400” while discussing environmental challenges in urban India.

In the chapter titled ‘India’s Urban Landscape,’ the textbook outlines challenges faced by cities, including pressure on resources due to population influx, narrow and poorly maintained roads, unplanned residential growth with inadequate access to water, sanitation, energy, and waste management, increasing vehicular traffic, and rising temperatures caused by urban heat islands.

Although February is not yet over, summer-like conditions have already begun to appear across several parts of North India. States such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan are witnessing a steady rise in daytime temperatures. In some parts of Rajasthan, maximum temperatures have crossed 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), both maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to rise gradually in the coming days, though strong surface winds may prevail during the daytime.

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius for February 26. On February 27, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may rise to 15 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, districts likely to experience rising heat include Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Etawah, Mainpuri, Mathura, Amethi, Azamgarh, Amroha, Baghpat, Bahraich, Ballia, and Balrampur.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).