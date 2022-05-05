New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Test takers in India preparing for graduate and professional programs in the United States, Canada, Europe and beyond can now access an exclusive discount on the TOEFL iBT® test when they register for the GRE® General Test, ETS announced today.

As of May 1, test takers save 25% on their TOEFL iBT test registration when they register for the GRE test.

With this discount, test takers save more than 3,480* INR (48 USD) on the TOEFL iBT test, bringing the test total to 10,300 INR*. This offer makes the combination of TOEFL iBT and GRE significantly more economical than other tests - for example, more than 30% cheaper than taking a combination of GMAT® and IELTS®, a total savings of approximately 36,500 INR (122 USD).

ETS is the only assessment and learning organization that provides the most widely accepted admissions tests needed for graduate school - and the most highly-regarded combination. The TOEFL iBT test is the world's most respected and accepted English-language test, used by more than 11,500 institutions in over 160 countries as a measure of English-language proficiency. The GRE General Test is the world's most widely used admissions test for graduate and professional schools, including business and law programs.

In addition, both tests provide a range of student-friendly testing options and formats. The TOEFL iBT test is available in a test centre via computer and at home via computer (TOEFL iBT Home Edition). In addition, the latest offering, TOEFL iBT Paper Edition, allows test takers to take the Reading, Listening and Writing sections in a test centre on paper, followed by the Speaking section from home via computer. The GRE General Test is available via computer in a test centre and at home.

"We are excited to provide this new and exclusive offering to test takers pan India," said Lejo Oommen, Managing Director of ETS India. "We recognize that cost is often a factor that is top of mind as students consider their pursuit of graduate studies. We're confident that this will provide test takers in India with greater ease and additional options as they work through their applications and portfolios and showcase their skills with the most preferred graduate admissions tests around the globe."

To learn more, including information about how to purchase and redeem this discount, please visit www.ets.org/india-toefl-gre.

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English-language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually - including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments - in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

ETS India, based in Delhi, India, is a subsidiary of ETS headquartered in Princeton, NJ, USA. ETS India is bringing the organization's wide-ranging expertise in education and learning to test takers and learners throughout the region.

The staff of ETS India offer deep expertise and insight into delivering high-quality learning and assessment solutions as well as new business opportunities to organizations, institutions and individuals in the country.

*Assumed exchange rate of INR72.5 to USD.

