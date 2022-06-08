New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/YourPressBuddy): Eunimart, a US-based startup with international offices in Singapore and Hyderabad, India - is on a mission to deploy new AI technologies to solve the biggest growth challenges of e-commerce sellers. Founded in 2016 by former Indian Navy Officer ShayakMazumder, Eunimart is recognized as a leading omnichannel platform helping sellers grow organically to reach customers around the world.

Eunimart provides a unique suite of AI tools which have helped hundreds of e-commerce sellers double (or even triple, in several cases) their revenues while lowering operating costs by 20 per cent or more, offering a clear path to profitable growth even in a challenging market environment. As CEO Mazumder says, "Even simple operational needs can cost businesses tremendous amounts of money and time in repetitive work and wasted effort. We simplify and automate these tasks using AI."

Also Read | IND vs SA, 1st T20I 2022: Rahul Dravid Impressed With Umran Malik; but Unsure of Giving Him Chance Against South Africa.

"Among our best-loved AI features are tools to streamline catalogue management, like automating product description generation or optimizing product images in seconds. We offer similar functions to simplify market research and product pricing in every geography. Essentially, the goal of our platform is to ensure our customers have a competitive advantage in every marketplace they operate."

So how is a young company able to make such huge strides so quickly? It's a combination of a leadership team with over 100 years of combined experience in e-commerce and technology; a unique platform that has attracted the attention of e-commerce brands of all sizes in India, the US, the Middle East, and Singapore; and funding from forward-thinking investors like Alchemist, Techstars, Breakaway Partners, Loyal VC, and 9Unicorns.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Kundra Birthday: No One Does Fashion As Well As Her (View Pics).

Company Website: https://www.eunimart.com/

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eunimartltd/

This Story has been provided by YourPressBuddy. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/YourPressBuddy)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)