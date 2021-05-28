New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/Mediawire): The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has completely halted the physical methodology of schooling and resumption is still a while away. Toddlers years have been impacted the most as preschools have been shut since March 2020 and learning through constructive engagement has been missing.

Studies have shown that early childhood education is extremely crucial as 90 per cent of brain development occurs by the age of 5 years. Pre-schools have adopted technology to provide a variety of options such as pre-recorded classes, live online classes, educational apps and home schooling kits so that learning in some form could continue for children during the closure of the physical pre-school centres since March 2020.

Anxious about the impact of a zero-learning year, an increasing number of parents adopted these alternatives to help their toddlers learn concepts of language, numbers, colours, etc. within the safety of their homes.

Pioneers of early childhood education, EuroKids International developed HomeBuddy App to ensure continuous and uninterrupted learning for toddlers. Contrary to some reports on the low impact of online learning, EuroKids' HomeBuddy App users have had extremely positive experiences with the assisted learning format they adopted for their toddlers.

Over 80 per cent of parents who have used the HomeBuddy App saw their children achieve clear learning outcomes through the online engagement platform.

The EuroKids HomeBuddy App was created to offer a mix of online and offline learning from the safety of one's home with minimal screen time. The HomeBuddy App is a treasure trove of content and features with weekly learning plans recorded lessons, fun zone consisting of interactive games to reinforce learning, worksheets, audio visuals, DIY activities, Eurofit and Yogakids videos, Mindful+ and Euromusic videos, read along stories, takeaways, live classes and a parent corner.

The videos on the HomeBuddy App have exceeded6,28,000 views and have been played for a total time of over 1,40,425 hours. The most popular videos are on Mathematics, Language, Scientific Thinking, Mindful+, etc. that are essential for growth and development of toddlers. Toddlers across Nursery, Playgroup, EuroJunior and EuroSenior have attempted the Fun Zone questions over 32,99,825 times.

Santosh - a parent - spoke about the App, "I would like to thank EuroKids management for coming up with such an app for children. The HomeBuddy App is very user friendly. I appreciate the quick adaptability of the management in these testing times to ensure that learning of toddlers is not affected. One of the major benefits is children are safe by learning at home. I am not worried now as my daughter will not lose an academic year."

Parents across the country are excited and satisfied with the HomeBuddy App as it offers complete guidance for parents on how to engage their children at home, as well as offers convenience with live and recorded classes, child-friendly, fun and engaging videos, through a clear, well-structured and planned practical format. 42 per cent of the parents have stated that their child has been using the HomeBuddy App daily to learn, while 24 per cent have used it 2-3 times a week and 15 per cent have used it occasionally, but do use it to learn.

Another parent - Vivek Mittal said, "I was quite worried in the beginning. EuroKids has managed so well that it took only 2-3 days to get comfortable to the app. With the HomeBuddy App, students are learning in the same way in which they would have learnt in school. Festivals are virtually celebrated as they would have been in physical schools. There is less chance to skip school and parents also remain up to the mark for their ward's learnings. If in case, someone misses a particular session, then the recordings are accessible and the topic can be easily covered."

K V S Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, EuroKids International said, "The COVID-19 pandemic led to the unprecedented shift from traditional to digital learning methodology. We were quick to identify the learning gaps that might arise owing to the pre-schools being shut. As pioneers of Early Childhood Education and through our Child First ideology to ensure continuous and uninterrupted learning during the pandemic, we came up with the idea of HomeBuddy App. The app is uniquely designed to help parents and toddlers continue their learning engagement while at home."

When asked whether they would recommend the Home Buddy App to friends and families, over 75 per cent of the parents said they were very likely to recommend the app to others to ensure uninterrupted learning. EuroKids International will continue to offer the HomeBuddy App to parents of toddlers across the country during the current academic year.

