NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Excelrate today announced the launch of GEMS (Growth Execution Management Software), an innovative SaaS platform designed in India to help businesses close the critical gap between strategy and execution.

Also Read | Google Layoffs: Google AI Contractors Fired Amid Clash Over Working Conditions, Says Report.

Founded by leaders from banking, financial services, manufacturing and strategic consulting, Excelrate developed GEMS to address one of the most pressing challenges faced by Indian enterprises - turning ambitious growth strategies into measurable results.

"In India's fast-changing market, companies don't lack ideas or strategies; the real challenge is execution," said Nishant Jain, Co-founder, Excelrate. "GEMS ensures clarity, alignment, and accountability across teams, enabling organizations to accelerate growth with discipline and agility."

Also Read | Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Greetings and Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Photos.

Key Highlights of GEMS

* Simplifies Strategy Execution - breaks down goals into actionable priorities.* Aligns Teams - ensures every function contributes to shared outcomes.* Provides Real-Time Insights - intuitive dashboards to track progress.* Drives Agility - helps leaders adapt quickly to market changes.* Integrates with AI - uses the chatbot of customer choice.* Scales Seamlessly - equally effective for startups, SMEs, and large corporates.

Already being piloted with select organizations in India, GEMS is designed to improve execution effectiveness significantly helping leaders focus on what truly drives growth.

"Indian companies are at an inflection point--scaling fast, competing globally, and embracing digital. GEMS is our contribution to this journey, bringing structure and speed to execution," added Harsha Gadiyaram, Co-founder - Product & Technology, Excelrate.

Excelrate is a strategy execution company founded by professionals with decades of experience in banking and credit information, global investments, manufacturing, consulting, and learning technologies. Having led large-scale growth initiatives across industries globally, the founders created GEMS to empower organizations to deliver on their strategic goals.

Availability

GEMS is now available for enterprises across India and globally. To request a demo, visit www.excelrate.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)