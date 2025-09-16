New Delhi, September 16: Google has reportedly laid off over 200 AI contractors who were involved in testing and enhancing its artificial intelligence (AI) products. As per reports, the layoffs took place in at least two rounds last month and were reportedly implemented in an unexpected manner.

As per a report of Wired, around 200 contractors involved in assessing and enhancing Google’s AI tools were laid off without prior notice. Reports indicate the move comes amid disputes over pay and working conditions. The layoffs were reportedly executed by GlobalLogic, an outsourcing firm responsible for managing Google’s AI evaluation tasks. Over the last few years, Google has relied on contractors to handle its AI evaluation tasks. Much of this work, like as reviewing, editing, or rewriting answers from the Gemini chatbot to make them sound more "natural and intelligent", has been outsourced to firms like Hitachi-owned GlobalLogic and other vendors. Fiverr Layoffs: International Freelancing Major To Cut 30% of Workforce Amid AI Adoption and Business Transformation, Announces CEO Micha Kaufman.

Many of these workers, chosen for their specialised knowledge, were required to hold a master’s degree or even a PhD to qualify for the super rater programme. As per reports, the group often consisted of writers, educators, and professionals from creative backgrounds. As per reports, a large number of GlobalLogic’s raters are reportedly located in the US, where they focus on English-language content. Their role involves applying their skills and judgment to guide chatbots and other AI tools, including Google’s AI Overviews search summaries, to produce the right responses on a wide range of subjects. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Addresses Employee's Concerns About ‘Lack of Empathy’ After Layoffs and Return-to-Office Mandate, Says ‘We Will Do Better’.

Reports say that in spring 2024, a group of AI raters began working with the Alphabet Workers Union. Their idea was to set up a GlobalLogic chapter for the AI raters to be able to demand "better pay and working conditions." Reports indicate that AI contract workers around the world are also standing up for their rights and seeking fair treatment. Earlier in the year, a group of AI data labellers in Kenya came together to form the "Data Labelers Association" to secure better pay, improved working conditions, and mental health support.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Wired). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).