Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Excess2sell, India's leading B2B e-commerce platform specializing in overstock inventory liquidation, has once again secured its place among the fastest-growing companies in the Asia-Pacific region. The company has been featured for the 4th consecutive year in the prestigious Financial Times' High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2025 list, ranking 233rd.

In the previous year, 2024, Excess2sell ranked 227th, demonstrating its consistent performance and continuous growth over the years.

Excess2sell achieved an impressive absolute growth rate of 189.92% and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.59% over the evaluated period. With a dedicated team of 22 employees, Excess2sell continues to make significant strides in the B2B e-commerce space.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Mumbai, Excess2sell has established itself as a trusted platform for liquidating overstock inventory across various sectors. Its robust growth and consistent performance have drawn attention from both industry experts and investors. In March 2020, the company secured $1 million in angel funding to further expand its operations and enhance its platform.

Anant Chaturvedi, CBO & Co-Founder of Excess2sell, stated: "Being featured for the 4th consecutive year in the Financial Times' High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific list is a proud moment for us. It showcases our dedication, resilience, and ability to adapt to the evolving B2B landscape. Our platform continues to empower businesses by helping them unlock capital tied up in overstock inventory, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence."

The Financial Times' High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific list identifies and ranks companies based on their revenue growth over a specified period, highlighting the region's most rapidly expanding businesses. Excess2sell's consistent inclusion in the list underscores its resilience, business acumen, and the robust demand for its services.

About Excess2sell

Excess2sell is a leading B2B e-commerce platform founded in 2016 and headquartered in Mumbai, India. The platform specializes in liquidating overstock inventory across various sectors, helping businesses unlock capital and optimize inventory management. With a strong growth trajectory and a commitment to innovation, Excess2sell continues to be a dominant player in the B2B marketplace.

Website - https://www.excess2sell.com.

