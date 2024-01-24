NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24: The Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Hyderabad, proudly announces the academic accomplishments of its students.

In the recent revelation, it reports an outstanding performance by its medical students, setting a new benchmark for academic excellence in healthcare education. No denying; the institution has always been dedicated to nurturing the future of healthcare experts along with the highest standards of compassion, competence, and recent achievements, underscoring the success of these efforts.

The institution is pleased to highlight the accomplishments of its students excelling in theoretical as well as practical skills, clinical expertise, and patient-centred care. From Surgery to Medicines, students have demonstrated exemplary performance, showing a profound understanding of their respective fields. AIMSR is particularly happy with its role in shaping well-versed and rounded medical professionals who are academically proficient and compassionate caregivers.

To celebrate and honour this remarkable achievement of AIMSR Students, 39 Gold Medals and 10 Silver Medals were conferred from both batches, demonstrating unwavering academic strength across 14 subjects. These recognitions were earned via magnificent performances in examinations conducted by the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences / KNR of Health Sciences and the Internal Assessment examinations administered by the College.

Keerthana Ravikanti earned 5 medals (4 Gold and 1 Silver), Gottam Arvind Reddy secured 6 medals (3 Gold and 3 Silver), Devika Adusumilli received 3 Gold medals, Annam Bhavana Jyoti achieved 3 medals (2 Gold and 1 Silver), and Swasti Jain earned 3 Gold medals, from the batch of 2014. Plus, T. Naveena, Karanam Amritha, and K T Keerthi Chandrika each received 1 Gold medal.

Not just these, in the 2015 batch, B. R. Sai Ganesh Reddy was honoured with 6 medals (4 Gold and 2 Silver), Arjumand Banu received 8 Gold medals, Kavya Sudhireddy was awarded 2 medals (1 Gold and 1 Silver), Sreya Yarlagadda achieved 3 medals (2 Gold and 1 Silver), and Jakula Sowmya Reddy secured 2 medals (1 Gold and 1 Silver), Naidu Priyanka, Eda Ishani Reddy, Kavuri Charma Chowdary, and Bonthagorla Harita Krishna Yadav each received 1 Gold medal.

The prestigious Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Students of the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Hyderabad, was awarded to Keerthana Ravikanti (2014) and B. R. Sai Ganesh Reddy (2015) and the best outgoing Postgraduate Student from the Department of Community Medicine and the best Undergraduate student - Dr. Bobba Harshita, and Irene Albi were awarded recently.

AIMSR Hyderabad remains committed to its mission of encouraging healthcare professionals who will contribute to the healthcare sector positively.

To know more about the institute, you may visit apolloimsr.edu.in.

