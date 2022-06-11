Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Surendrapuri is a religious tourism destination located near Hyderabad, Telangana, India in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The 17-acre religious complex includes the Kunda Satyanarayana Kaladhamam - India's first mythological museum, Panchamukha Hanumadeeswara Devasthanam (Hindu Temple), Navagraha temples, Nagakoti idol and Surendrapuri's iconic two-sided Panchamukha Hanuman-Shiva statue.

Surendrapuri was designed and built by Satyanarayana Kunda and it was opened to the public from May 2003. It is located 10 km from the Bhuvanagiri Railway Station and 2 km from the Yadadri Bus Terminal. Other popular tourist attractions near Surendrapuri are Yadadri's Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Bhongir Fort, and Kolanupaka Temple.

A 101 Ft. Shivalinga for kalasarpa dosha puja is worth seeing- Seeing is Believing Replicas of all the famous temples of India.

Surendrapuri offers you an unforgettable glimpse of India's spiritual, mythological and cultural treasures. A unique destination spread over 3 kms, it comprises sculptures, replicas of all the famous temples of India, epics like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Bhagavat and recreated celestial worlds, to provide you with a once-in-a-lifetime experience of our glorious heritage.

It has attractions like:

Kunda Satyanarayana Kaladhamam

It is a complete spiritual and mythological museum, where one can relive the ancient Indian epics. The first in India, this marvel has been created with the concept of acquainting visitors with the rich mythological, cultural and traditional heritage of India. Sprawled across 3 kms of walkways, it features thousands of beautiful sculptures and statues depicting key events from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavata, the life of Buddha, and many more, to enhance the spiritual experience, most of the historic temples of India have been recreated here with painstaking accuracy and attention to detail.

Panchamukha Hanumadeeshwara Temple

The entrance of the temple is adorned with carvings of the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, guarded by the serpent gods. The 'Gopuras' of the temple are a blend of North & South Indian architecture, while the entire construction is done in accordance with Vaastushastra and Agamashastra. In the sanctum sanctorum, a 16-feet Panchamukha Hanuman idol is exquisitely chiseled out of black stone, specially brought from Kanchi. Within the complex, devotees can also get a darshan of the Mahashivalinga of Panchamukha Parameswara, similar to that of the Pasupatinath temple in Nepal, and perform abhishekam. Blessings of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Lakshmi can also be sought here.

Navagraha Temples

For the first time ever, the Navagrahas (9 planets) reside in individual temples, along with the presiding and corresponding deities and their divine consorts and vahanas. Each temple is painted in the colour representing the principal deity, installed in the original forms and seats. All details as to what puja to perform for which Graha, are explained clearly and simply on each of the temples. Devotees, whose horoscopes are flawed due to negative planetary positions, can get the relevant pujas, homas and other shanti pujas performed here. There is also a facility to perform Navagraha Homa for the eradication of evil.

Panchamukha Hanuman-Shiva

Everything about Surendrapuri is surreal and larger-than-life. Upon entering, you are greeted by two humongous statues of Panchamukha Shiva and Panchamukha Hanuman, both 60 feet tall. Both stand back-to-back and form an imposing addition to the rural skyline. The Panchamukha Hanuman has five different faces: Vanara, Narasimha, Garuda, Varaha and Hayagreeva; and holds ten different weapons in his hands. This is a protective avataar of Hanuman with an interesting story behind it. Hanuman manifested this avataar when Ram and Lakshman were kidnapped by Ravan's brother Mahi Ravan and saved his masters by killing off five bees in which Mahi Ravan's life was kept. The Panchamukha Shiva statue, on the other hand, represents the Pancha bhootha and the Pancha tatwa. Shiva manifested this avataar in order to kill some demons and his five faces are Sadyojatha, Vama deva, Aghora, Tatpurusha and Eeshana.

Nagakoti

Situated atop the Nagadri Hill, is a gigantic 101-feet Shivalinga encircled by Kaalasarpa, which has become a popular destination for devotees to offer prayers to Nagakoteeswara Swamy. The shrine is believed to be so powerful that just by pradakshina, one can attain salvation from the ill effects of the Naga Dosha, Kuja Dosha and Kaalasarpa Dosha.

The fantastic and fabulous saptha lokas - the 7th Heaven - 7 celestial worlds like Bramhalokam, Vishnu Lokam, Siva Lokam, Naga Lokam, Indra Lokam, Yama Lokam, Paathaala Lokam are astounding, amazing, astonishing. Centre of Dwadasha Jyothirlingas (Radiance from Linga) And Ashtadasha Sakthipeetas are ever heart touching.

Unique Game-changing ART (Augmented Reality Technology) - A combination of a real scene viewed by a user and a virtual scene generated by a computer that augments the scene with additional information-ART.

For the 1st time in India, you can watch the grand legend of Narasimhavatara in an attractive Animation mode. - Powered with advanced Augmented Reality Technology, every sculpture here talks to you narrating historic events related to each one of them. All you need is to install Surendrapuri App on your Smartphones and just scan the mythological events on boards placed before the temples, you can listen to all the tales. - It is a Historical Museum written by Victors. It is not a museum, It is not a place of Artifacts, it's a place of Initiation, Introduction, Innovation, Investigation, Inquisitiveness.

Let us all visit Surendrapuri - Symbol of success. Success is a thing when your signature becomes an autograph.

For more details, please visit surendrapuri.com.

