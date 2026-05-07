Business News | Fairfest Media Appoints Simon Press as Managing Director, International to Accelerate Global Expansion and Scale WTE Miami

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Miami (Florida) [US], May 7: Fairfest Media, one of Asia's leading trade show organisers, today announced the appointment of Simon Press as Managing Director - International, marking a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy following its recent acquisition of WTE Miami.

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In this newly created role, Simon will lead Fairfest's international portfolio -- driving WTE Miami's growth into a leading global travel trade event, while also playing a key role in bringing high-potential international event IPs into India, one of the world's fastest-growing exhibition markets.

Simon brings over two decades of experience in launching, scaling, and managing large-scale international exhibitions and B2B media brands across Europe and the Middle East. Most recently, he led a portfolio of leading European technology events. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at globally recognised travel industry exhibitions, overseeing strategy, growth, and international partnerships across multiple markets.

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Commenting on the appointment, Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO of Fairfest Media, said: "Simon's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Fairfest as we expand our global footprint. His extensive experience in leading world-class exhibitions and building global platforms aligns perfectly with our vision. We are confident that under his leadership, WTE Miami will scale rapidly -- and I am equally excited about the new opportunities we will unlock together to bring world-class shows to India."

Simon Press said:

"Fairfest has built a remarkable reputation as a leading trade show organiser in Asia, and the acquisition of WTE Miami creates a compelling global platform to build on. I look forward to growing WTE Miami into a truly global event and exploring new opportunities to connect international markets with India's rapidly expanding exhibition ecosystem."

With Simon's appointment, Fairfest accelerates its presence across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is actively engaging with global event organisers for co-development and co-investment in high-potential event IPs in India, leveraging its deep local expertise, extensive industry network, and four decades of experience in the market. Interested partners are invited to connect with Fairfest Media.

About Fairfest Media

Fairfest Media is a leading trade show organiser in India and the United States. Its flagship travel trade show OTM Mumbai, certified as the leading travel trade show in Asia in a study by NielsenIQ, brings together 50,000 travel and tourism industry professionals from 80 countries. With its recent acquisition of WTE Miami, Fairfest is building high-impact global platforms that connect businesses across the world's fastest-growing markets. For more information, visit fairfest.com.

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