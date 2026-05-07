LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium for Match 50 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Discover top fantasy picks, captaincy choices, and tactical insights for today’s IPL match as race for playoffs heats up.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 enters a critical phase as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, 7 May, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The two sides find themselves at opposite ends of the spectrum; RCB are looking to reclaim the top spot, while LSG are battling to keep their slim mathematical playoff hopes alive. You can follow Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.
Following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s victory on Wednesday, the points table remains congested. A win for Rajat Patidar’s RCB would see them move to 14 points, potentially leapfrogging both SRH and Punjab Kings on Net Run Rate.
Pitch and Conditions in Lucknow
The surface at the Ekana Stadium has traditionally favoured bowlers, particularly those who can exploit its slow and low nature. In the 2026 season, scores at this venue have generally ranged between 140 and 160, rewarding disciplined lines and variations in pace. Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for LSG vs RCB IPL 2026.
Spinners are expected to play a dominant role, as the pitch offers significant grip. However, with a moderate humidity forecast and a slight chance of evening dew, the toss remains a vital factor. The captain winning the toss may prefer to bowl first to gauge the surface and account for any moisture in the second innings.
LSG vs RCB Fantasy Cricket: Dream11 Top Picks
Selecting the right balance of slow-ball specialists and adaptable batters is essential for tonight's fixture.
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Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (LSG) and Josh Inglis (LSG) are consistent contributors. Pant’s captaincy and middle-order role make him a primary pick, while Jitesh Sharma (RCB) provides explosive late-order value.
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Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB) remains a mandatory selection given his consistency and ability to anchor an innings on tricky tracks. Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) are also high-impact options capable of accelerating against spin.
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All-rounders: Krunal Pandya (RCB) is a vital asset in Lucknow, having previously played for the home franchise; his familiarity with these conditions is a major advantage. Mitchell Marsh (LSG) and Aiden Markram (LSG) provide dual-threat value.
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Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (LSG) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) are the premier new-ball options. For the middle overs, Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and spinners like Suyash Sharma (RCB) are expected to be the primary wicket-takers.
LSG vs RCB Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Suggestions
For fantasy leagues, Kohli is the safest captaincy choice due to his pedigree on slower tracks. For vice-captaincy, Rishabh Pant or Nicholas Pooran offer high upside, particularly if LSG bat first and look to post a competitive total.
LSG vs RCB Predicted Dream11 Team
|Role
|Player Selection
|Wicket-keepers
|Rishabh Pant (VC), Nicholas Pooran
|Batters
|Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal
|All-rounders
|Krunal Pandya, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram
|Bowlers
|Mohammed Shami, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
LSG vs RCB Squads and Impact Substitutes
Both teams have nominated deep squads that allow for significant tactical flexibility through the Impact Player rule.
|Team
|Key Squad Members
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c), Aiden Markram, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood
With the match scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST, fans can expect a tactical battle where the mastery of the slow-playing surface will likely determine the victor.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).