New Delhi [India], January 21: Falcon, a leading innovator in banking technology, has joined the prestigious NPCI Partner Program (NPP). This collaboration paves the way for co-creating cutting-edge solutions that empower domestic banks with next-generation credit and payments infrastructure, designed for unique challenges and opportunities of India's financial ecosystem.

As part of the partnership, Falcon and NPCI will focus on co-creating transformative products, enabling joint go-to-market strategies, and driving innovation to further cement India's position as a global payments leader. These efforts aim to equip domestic banks with tools to redefine customer experiences and compete in a rapidly digitising financial landscape.

Falcon's suite of products underpins this partnership, including flagship offerings such as:

* Portfolio Maximiser: Unlocks the full potential of banks' product portfolios by driving measurable growth in activation, spending, engagement, and EMI conversions. Powered by AI-driven insights, precision targeting, and real-time behavioral analytics, it enables highly personalized reward campaigns and effortless reconciliation. This tool deepens customer loyalty, boosts profitability, and reduces operational complexity.

* Credit Card Stack: An AI-first, India-centric platform for modern card issuance and processing, supporting secured FD-backed and unsecured credit cards for retail and corporate customers. Features include dynamic spend controls, instant virtual card issuance, tokenization, EMIs, personalized pricing, seamless UPI integration, robust fraud protection, and best-in-class customer experiences.

* Credit Line on UPI Stack: Revolutionizes credit delivery through flexible short-term credit products integrated into India's UPI rails. It empowers banks to launch segment-specific innovations like sachet-sized credit lines, interest-free periods, EMI conversions on customizable tenures, and revolving credit. Designed for affordability, scalability, and rapid deployment, it keeps banks ahead in a competitive market.

Priyanka Kanwar, Co-founder and CEO of Falcon, shared her thoughts on the collaboration: "NPCI's impact over the past decade is unmatched. They've redefined what's possible in fintech and built the infrastructure that powers India's payments revolution. At Falcon, we're thrilled to deepen our partnership with NPCI. Together, we aim to create products that solve India's unique challenges--solutions that are thoughtfully designed, built to scale, and offered at price points that make sense. We want to help banks deliver credit products that not only meet today's needs but anticipate tomorrow's opportunities, preparing them for a $10 trillion economy."

With India's credit card market witnessing a 20% CAGR over the past five years and UPI transactions growing 56% year-on-year in FY 2023-24 to exceed 131 billion, this partnership positions domestic banks at the forefront of innovation. Together, Falcon and NPCI aim to deliver solutions that are not only transformative but also scalable and enduring, ensuring that India continues to lead the global payments revolution.

