Mumbai, January 21: Strong performances from Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham helped Australia deliver a massive blow to England as they retained the women's Ashes with a 57-run win in the first T20I of the multi-format series on Monday. Let's take a look at top performers from this clash.

1. Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney top scored with 75 from 51 balls at the top of the order, with her knock laced with 11 fours. The opener scored runs at a strike rate of 147.06.

2. Sophia Dunkley

Sophia Dunkley's counter-attacking 59 from 30 balls (with six fours and a six) at number three put England in a decent position at the halfway stage of the innings, but wickets kept on falling, and the chase fizzled out as they were bowled out for 141 with four overs still remaining.

3. Georgia Wareham

Georgia Wareham snapped three wickets in her spell of three overs where she conceded 25 runs at an economy of 8.3. The leg-spinner grabbed the wickets of Amy Jones, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone.

4. Sophie Ecclestone

England's Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for her national side where she bagged two wickets and gave away 26 runs in her fours spell at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

5. Alana King

Georgia Wareham picked up 3/25, but it was Alana King who played the biggest role, going for 2/14 from her three overs and picking up the key scalps of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight.