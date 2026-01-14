NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 14: Bringing a fresh spin to home aesthetics, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), has rolled out a new campaign featuring its power packed Ecolink BLDC fans range, starring actor and brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna.

The new campaign highlights how Ecolink fans seamlessly blend design, style, and performance, reflecting the growing consumer preference for design-led, smart and expressive living spaces. The campaign taps the evolving consumers of today, who increasingly view everyday appliances as an extension of their personal taste and lifestyle.

Set in elegantly crafted, dreamlike environments, the film captures the essence of refined design and innovation, reinforcing Ecolink's role in redefining spaces. Each frame highlights the attention to detail, from sculpted forms and elegant finishes to the effortless fluidity of motion, blending design and performance seamlessly.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Strategy and Marketing, Signify, Greater India said, "With Ecolink, we aim to bring performance, style, and sustainability to every home with our products like our well-received BLDC fans series. Our 'Fans Reimagined' campaign reflects the understanding of today's consumers, who seek products that are efficient, lifestyle-driven, and designed for them. It marks an important step in strengthening Ecolink's position as a brand that champions intelligent design and innovation. Partnering with our brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna again, allows us to bring this vision of smart, sustainable living to life."

Rashmika Mandanna said, "I am truly excited to be part of the Ecolink campaign again, working with Signify is always great. What really resonates with me is how these fans combine efficiency with thoughtful design, efficiency and performance, making them a beautiful addition to any home."

The Ecolink fan range offers industry-first design high-speed performance with superior air delivery, powered by advanced energy-efficient technology. Designed to meet evolving consumer desires, the range features BLDC technology across models such as AiroElevate, AiroQuad, AiroJewel and AiroGeometry. Each fan comes with a 5-year warranty (3+2). The campaign further illustrates how the Ecolink fan series can turn everyday spaces into a joyful, expressive environment. The conceptualization of the campaign is done by Hashtag Orange.

This campaign will be available across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and social media channels.

Link to the Campaign: youtu.be/WZ0iwRyJvUE

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

