Mumbai, January 14: Mercedes-Benz India has officially commenced its product offensive for 2026 with the launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Celebration Edition. The new special edition luxury electric vehicle is available in two distinct configurations, catering to different seating requirements. The five-seater EQS SUV 450 is priced at INR 1.34 crore, while the larger seven-seater EQS SUV 580 has been positioned at INR 1.48 crore.

The introduction of this edition marks the brand's continued commitment to the Indian electric vehicle segment. By offering the Celebration Edition with the AMG Line trim as standard, Mercedes-Benz is targeting buyers looking for a blend of sporty aesthetics and top-tier luxury. A significant highlight of this release is the inclusion of the rear-seat package as a standard feature across the range, enhancing passenger comfort for chauffeur-driven owners. Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Open in India Today; Check Time, Price, Specifications and Features.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Celebration Edition Design and Features

The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Celebration Edition is defined by the AMG Line trim, which includes 21-inch alloy wheels and a blanked-off gloss black front fascia. The vehicle is equipped with advanced Matrix LED headlamps that offer adaptive illumination. Inside, the cabin is dominated by the MBUX Hyperscreen setup, featuring three integrated displays that span the width of the dashboard.

In addition to the expansive screen real estate, the Celebration Edition includes multi-colour ambient lighting, a multi-zone climate control system, and a heads-up display. For rear passengers, the standard package provides powered seat adjustments and integrated seat ventilation. A wireless charger and premium upholstery further reinforce the vehicle's position as a flagship luxury electric SUV in the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Celebration Edition Specifications

Mechanically, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Celebration Edition remains consistent with the standard model, utilising a dual-motor permanent synchronous setup. Both variants draw power from a large 122kWh battery pack. The EQS SUV 450 delivers a power output of 265bhp and 800Nm of torque. In contrast, the high-performance EQS SUV 580 variant produces 536bhp and a substantial 858Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors Announces New Year Discounts of up to INR 85,000 for January 2026, Check Benefits for Altroz, Harrier, Safari and Nexon Here.

The vehicle supports high-speed DC fast charging, allowing the massive battery to be replenished efficiently for long-distance travel. Despite the addition of new features and aesthetic bits, the core electric architecture remains unchanged, ensuring the same range and performance dynamics that the EQS SUV is known for. With this launch, Mercedes-Benz continues to lead the luxury EV space in India, providing a versatile option for both five- and seven-passenger requirements.

