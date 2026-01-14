Copa del Rey 2025-26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Carlos Belmonte tonight to face Segunda Division side Albacete in the Copa del Rey 2025-26 Round of 16. The match marks a sudden turning point for the Spanish giants. Following a 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final just days ago, the club took the dramatic decision to part ways with manager Xabi Alonso, appointing former defender Alvaro Arbeloa as interim head coach for this cup tie. Real Madrid Seeks Financial Transparency in FC Barcelona's Negreira Case; Legal Battle Between Spanish Giants Takes New Turn

Albacete, currently fighting for stability in Spain's second tier, reach this stage after a stunning upset over top-flight Celta Vigo in the previous round. For the hosts, tonight’s fixture represents their most significant home match in over two decades, while for Arbeloa, it is a high-pressure debut in the senior dugout.

Albacete vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time and Venue

Feature Details Fixture Albacete vs Real Madrid Competition Copa del Rey 2025–26 Date 15 January Kick-off 1:30 am IST Venue Estadio Carlos Belmonte, Albacete Live Streaming TV broadcast

How to Watch Albacete vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Spanish Cup action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The Albacete vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2025-26, will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and website by purchasing a specific match pass or a monthly subscription. FanCode is the official digital online partner for the Spanish Cup in India.

Telecast: Fans in India will not be able to watch the Spanish Cup TV telecast in the absence of a dedicated live broadcast partner. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Mass Ticket Cancellations as Overseas Fans Cite Safety Concerns Following Minneapolis Shooting Incident.

Albacete vs Real Madrid Team News and Key Players

Interim coach Álvaro Arbeloa is expected to rotate his squad significantly following the gruelling trip to Saudi Arabia for the Super Cup. Albacete will be without striker Higinio Marin due to injury but are expected to field a side similar to the one that overcame Celta Vigo on penalties.

Absentees : Star forward Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian winger Rodrygo are expected to be rested after nursing minor knocks. Defender Antonio Rudiger and long-term absentee Trent Alexander-Arnold are also set to miss out.

Possible Inclusions: Club captain Dani Carvajal could receive his first start after a long injury lay-off, while Andriy Lunin is likely to feature in goal. Youth prospect Joan Martinez may be handed a start in central defence to manage the workload of first-team regulars.

