New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has announced its association with Reliance Brands for Hyundai India Couture Week, scheduled to be held in the national capital from July 25 to August 2, 2023.

The partnership will bring additional heft to the event which has been India's premier showcase for bridal and couture designers for the past 16 years, a release said.

Also Read | Climate: Landmark Shipping Deal Aims to Cut Emissions Faster.

An FDCI initiative, the Hyundai India Couture Week has been "the" platform for showcasing the growing influence of many designer-promoted businesses in India and has also brought Indian craftsmanship as the centerstage of homegrown luxury, it said.

Reliance Brands (RBL), with its experience and expertise in launching, nurturing, and partnering with International and Indian luxury brands "will help accelerate and widen this proposition".

Also Read | Jeremy Allen White Ditches Wedding Ring Amid Dating Rumours With Selena Gomez.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to associate with Reliance Brands for the Hyundai India Couture Week. Our relationship grows from strength to strength, and we look forward to the value that this partnership will bring towards the growth of the property in the years to come as we strive to make it a showcase at par with anywhere in the world," said Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India.

Presenting 17 artistic showcases in its 16th edition, India's renowned couturiers will unveil their exclusive collections, celebrating the exuberance of craftsmanship "through mesmerizing visual narratives".

"This partnership re-affirms our commitment towards the growth of the designer fashion industry in India as we look at create global benchmarks in terms of showcase, appeal and visibility. The Hyundai India Couture Week is a unique property, and we are glad to take our already deep partnership with FDCI to the next level," said Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands.

Participating designers include Anamika Khanna, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Suneet Varma, Falguni Shane Peacock, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Varun Bahl, Shantnu Nikhil, Kunal Rawal, Rimzim Dadu, Rose Room and Samant Chauhan.

The Fashion Design Council of India is a not-for-profit organization that works to further the business of fashion in India and ensure its sustainable growth. It promotes and nurtures its over 400 members, who represent the best in Indian fashion, the release said.

These members include fashion and accessory designers and professionals, educational institutions, and corporates.

The FDCI's calendar of events includes the bi-annual LFW (pret) for Autumn-Winter in March and Spring-Summer in October. It also hosts India Couture Week, the country's most exclusive and premier fashion event, every July. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)