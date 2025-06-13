Jiten Mallick of Fast Logistics being felicitated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the inaugural ceremony of the state's first direct international flight from Bhubaneswar to Abu Dhabi.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13: As Odisha flagged off its first direct international flight from Bhubaneswar to Abu Dhabi, logistics player Fast Logistics played a central role behind the scenes, ensuring the smooth export of Odisha's premium mangoes aboard the inaugural flight.

The momentous occasion -- the launch of a direct international flight, flagged off by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was part of the state's B-MAAN (Building Management of Aviation Assets and Network) initiative aimed at boosting international connectivity. While the spotlight shone on the launch, the successful export of perishable cargo showcased the precision, coordination, and logistical expertise of Fast Logistics.

Enabling a Smooth Take-off

Perishable cargo like mangoes requires not just speed but seamless coordination across multiple touchpoints from farms to flight decks. Fast Logistics ensured the smooth movement of the consignment with its signature attention to detail and logistical precision.

As the designated freight forwarding and customs clearance partner, Fast Logistics handled the following critical operations:

- Coordinated with mango producers and exporters for timely delivery to the Bhubaneswar airport

- Secured cargo space on the inaugural IndiGo Bhubaneswar to Abu Dhabi flight - Facilitated customs documentation, regulatory compliance, and export procedures - Managed cold chain integrity throughout the transit

- Liaised with airline partners, ground handlers, transporters, and warehousing teams

Despite the complexity of the mission, Fast Logistics executed the operation with zero delays, ensuring that the mangoes were delivered in pristine condition--a reflection of their robust cold chain and time-bound logistics infrastructure.

Felicitation and Recognition

In recognition of the behind-the-scenes excellence, Mr. Jiten Mallick, representing Fast Logistics, was felicitated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the official flag-off ceremony. His efforts symbolized the broader commitment of India's logistics professionals to enable international trade.

"This is a proud moment for Odisha," said CM Mohan Charan Majhi during the event, adding that direct international routes will help expand the state's economy, particularly through exports, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Boosting Odisha's Global Trade Aspirations

With the new Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi flight operating thrice weekly, exporters in Odisha now have direct access to the Gulf region. Industry observers note that the role of logistics partners like Fast Logistics is critical to making such international corridors viable.

Fast Logistics, which has a robust presence across India and the Middle East, has long been involved in specialized cargo movements including perishables, project cargo, and over dimensional consignments. Their work on this inaugural flight underscores their operational readiness and reliability in high-stakes situations.

As Odisha strengthens its presence on the global logistics map, companies like Fast Logistics are expected to play an even bigger role in powering the state's export ecosystem--especially in time-sensitive sectors like agriculture and food.

For more information on Fast Logistics please visit : https://fastlogisticscargo.com/

