New Delhi, June 13: In a compassionate response to the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, major insurers including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Allianz have announced special measures to ease the claim process for victims’ families.

State-owned LIC, in an official statement issued on Friday, reaffirmed its commitment to providing urgent support. The insurer said it will expedite claim settlements and has significantly relaxed documentation requirements to ease the burden on grieving families. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered From Air India AI171 Wreckage as Death Toll Rises to 265.

“LIC of India is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief,” the statement read. LIC clarified that instead of a formal death certificate, any official government record citing the policyholder’s death in the crash will be accepted. Additionally, documents showing compensation paid by the central or state government or airline authorities will also serve as valid proof of death. Air India Plane Crash: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies in Fire That Engulfed Tea Stall Near Crash Site in Ahmedabad.

“These concessions have been announced to mitigate the hardships of the claimants,” LIC said, urging affected families to reach out to the nearest branch or division office. LIC has also activated a helpline at 022-68276827 for further assistance.

Private insurer Bajaj Allianz has also implemented similar steps, with details of their procedural relaxations expected soon.

This coordinated and sensitive approach by leading insurers is intended to provide swift financial relief as families across India continue to grapple with the devastating loss of life in the June 12 crash. Investigations into the cause of the accident remain underway.

