New Delhi [India], April 11: Sangram Singh is not just an athlete--he is a phenomenon. From battling the crippling effects of Rheumatoid Arthritis as a child to rising as a global wrestling champion, his journey is an extraordinary testament to resilience, perseverance, and unbreakable spirit. Honored at HT Media's Crafting Bharat Awards, he was awarded the Bharat Innovator Award as a Fearless Victory Icon, further cementing his status as an inspiration for millions.

From Adversity to Glory

Sangram Singh's life is a saga of triumph over trials. Born with a severe form of Rheumatoid Arthritis, he was confined to a wheelchair during his early years. However, his determination to overcome the odds led him to the wrestling ring, where he defied all expectations and became a celebrated champion. His remarkable journey was so impactful that Discovery Channel chronicled it in a documentary hosted by Hrithik Roshan in 2015.

Sangram was awarded "World's Best Wrestler" by World Wrestling Professionals (WWP) in 2012 and later went on to become a two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion in 2015 and 2016. His recent return to the ring after a six-year hiatus was marked by a stellar victory at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship, where he defeated a Pakistani opponent 17 years his junior. He is also the first Indian male wrestler to transition into MMA, having made history at the GAMA International Fighting Championship in Georgia.

A Voice of Inspiration

Beyond the wrestling mat, Sangram is a force of motivation. As the first Brand Ambassador and Motivational Speaker for the Wrestling Federation of India, he has inspired thousands, including Indian Army personnel and students at IITs and IIMs. His story serves as a beacon of hope and determination, motivating young minds across the country.

A Star Beyond the Ring

Sangram Singh's larger-than-life persona extends to the entertainment world. He has appeared in Bollywood films like Yuva and Udaan Zindagi Ki and starred in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 7, Nach Baliye, and Survivor India. His upcoming film, Vijeta: The Story of Real Unsung Heroes, promises to further establish his impact in the industry. Additionally, he has hosted shows like Hostlon Ki Udaan and Bitiyaa Mein Hai Dum, adding to his versatility.

Championing Social Causes

Sangram's contributions extend beyond sports and entertainment. He is the Brand Ambassador for the Swachh Bharat campaign, the Face of India's Anti-Tobacco Movement, and a supporter of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative. Through his Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, he has adopted and provided education for over 160 children across India. His personal commitment to social good was further highlighted in 2017-18 when he pledged to donate all his organs and skin at Chandigarh PGI Hospital, inspiring over 30,000 youth in Haryana and Punjab to follow suit.

Accolades and Recognitions

Sangram Singh's contributions have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including:

- Man of Substance Award (India Men Show, 2019).

- Indian Affairs Indian of the Year 2014 in Sports Leadership.

- World Peace Brand Ambassador (Wockhardt Group).

- Fit India Icon & Ambassador (Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, India, since 2021).

- Viksit Bharat 2023 Brand Ambassador.

- WPWH (World Professional Wrestling Hub) Ambassador.

- 2024 Fitness Icon Award.

- 2024 Times Leading Awards Winner.

A Legacy in the Making

Sangram Singh stands as a living legend in Indian wrestling and a global inspiration. With his highly anticipated MMA debut and his commitment to nurturing young athletes, he continues to push boundaries. His story resonates beyond sports--a symbol of victory over life's toughest battles. As one of India's most-followed sports personalities, second only to cricketing icons, he represents the epitome of perseverance, strength, and excellence.

For brands and organizations looking to align with a true role model, Sangram Singh offers an opportunity like no other. A symbol of integrity, resilience, and impact, his legacy is just beginning to unfold on a global stage.

You Can Follow Wrestler Sangram Singh on https://www.instagram.com/sangramsingh_wrestler/

