Jaat, Sunny Deol’s first film since the blockbuster success of Gadar 2 in 2023, hit theatres on April 10, 2025 with a solo release in Bollywood. Marking the Hindi debut of Telugu filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni and the second Hindi film of production house Mythri Movie Makers (after Farrey), Jaat is a violent action potboiler also featuring Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in the cast. Urvashi Rautela also makes a special appearance in an item number. ‘Jaat’ Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring ‘Telugu’ Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol.

While the teaser and trailer generated considerable buzz, the songs of Jaat failed to make an impact. Adding to the challenges, advance bookings opened late due to a delay in securing the censor certificate. This may partly explain the film’s underwhelming opening day collection of INR 9.62 crore, which fell short of expectations - many had anticipated a double-digit debut in India.

Taran Adarsh's Update on 'Jaat'

#Jaat picked up momentum with each passing hour – exceeding industry expectations that had pegged its Thursday opening at around ₹ 7 cr. Released on a Thursday to coincide with the partial #MahavirJayanti holiday, #Jaat recorded low advance bookings – primarily because ticket… pic.twitter.com/C9TQK47NGm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2025

That said, Jaat still marks Sunny Deol’s second-best opening after Gadar 2. Before the 2023 blockbuster, the actor had faced a prolonged slump at the box office. While Gadar 2’s opening day haul of INR 40.10 crore remains far ahead, Jaat can still be seen as a positive step in Deol’s box office resurgence. Whether it can sustain momentum and post a respectable total remains to be seen. The film is performing relatively well in single-screen theatres across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

Top Five Sunny Deol Opening Day Collections (India)

1. Gadar 2 - INR 40.10 crore

2. Jaat - INR 9.62 crore

3. Yamla Pagla Deewana - INR 7.95 crore

4. Ghayal Once Again - INR 7.20 crore

5. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 - INR 7.5 crore

The Budget of 'Jaat'

Although not officially confirmed, reports suggest that Jaat was made on a substantial budget of INR 100 crore. It’s unclear whether this figure includes only the production costs or also covers marketing and distribution. If the reported amount accounts for all expenses, Jaat would need to gross at least INR 150 crore worldwide to break even, otherwise the expected figure would be much higher. ‘Jaat’ Superstar Sunny Deol Says ‘Producers Up North Should Learn To Make Cinema With Love From South Filmmakers’.

A clearer picture of the film’s performance will emerge after the opening weekend. While Jaat faces no direct competition in Bollywood till next week's Kesari Chapter Two and The Bhootnii, this week, it does contend with the Punjabi film Akaal - a strong rival in Sunny Deol’s Punjab stronghold.

Down South, the film faces stiff competition from major regional releases such as Jack (Telugu), Good Bad Ugly (Tamil), and Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Maranamass (all Malayalam). Although critical reviews have been mixed, audience reception for Jaat appears to be comparatively more favourable.

