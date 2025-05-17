PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: Fermenta Biotech Limited, a leading player in the field of nutritional ingredients and food fortification, is pleased to announce that it has received the Letter Of Approval (LOA) by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) as a supplier of dry and liquid premix blends. This prestigious certification recognises Fermenta's steadfast commitment to global benchmarks of quality, food safety, and nutritional excellence.

The LOA reinforces Fermenta's position as a reliable and trusted supplier of high-quality, nutritionally enriched products, in line with its mission to support improved health outcomes and nutritional security across the globe. The achievement further empowers Fermenta to contribute notably to global public health and food fortification efforts.

Established in 2009, the GAIN Premix Facility (GPF) aims to combat malnutrition by supporting the food industry in the fortification of essential staples such as wheat flour, oil, salt, rice, and maize. The GPF ensures rigorous quality control by building a trusted network of prequalified premix blenders and micronutrient suppliers, thereby alleviating the need for independent audits by food producers. Additionally, the GPF facilitates competitive and transparent tendering processes to make high-quality premixes and micronutrients accessible and cost-effective.

Commenting on the achievement, Prashant Nagre, Managing Director of Fermenta, shared:

"The GAIN certification stands as a testament to the relentless dedication and expertise of our team in upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and nutritional integrity. We are honoured to contribute to the global movement for food security and fortification, and remain firmly committed to improving health outcomes and well-being for communities around the world."

As an approved GPF supplier, Fermenta aims to strengthen its global presence and underscores its continued dedication to delivering safe, effective, and innovative nutritional solutions.

About Fermenta Biotech Limited:

Founded in 1951, Fermenta Biotech Limited (Fermenta) possesses a growing portfolio of nutrition, including Customized Premixes, Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) and other nutritional ingredients. Apart from its nutrition portfolio, Fermenta is the only manufacturer of Vitamin D3 in India and a leading global player. It caters to 350+ customers across 60+ countries with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, and animal nutrition. Fermenta's manufacturing facilities in Kullu, Dahej and Tirupati are certified by global accreditations, and its world-class R&D centre is located at Thane. Fermenta also possesses expertise in green chemistry such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis, other niche APIs and environmental solutions.

For more information about Fermenta and its businesses, please visit our website: www.fermentabiotech.com.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Fermenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

For further details, please contact:

For Fermenta Biotech Limited:

Prashant Nagre

Managing Director

prashant.nagre@fermentabiotech.com

