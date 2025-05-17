Inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals will be locking horns with third-placed Punjab Kings in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be the 13th match for hosts Rajasthan and the 12th one for Punjab Kings in the ongoing tournament. Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match, RR are at the ninth spot of the points table, with just six points from 12 matches, while PBKS have 15 points from 11 games. Rahul Dravid Congratulates Hitman As Rohit Sharma Stand Gets Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai, Says 'When I Am Short Of Tickets In Mumbai... I Know Who To Contact' (Watch Video).

Ahead of the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, the two sides did meet previously this year, on April 5. In that match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Punjab, Rajasthan Royals earned a convincing 50-run win. RR have two consecutive defeats ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match, while PBKS have two back-to-back wins.

Jaipur Weather Live

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, May 17. The weather in Jaipur is expected to be very hot. There is no rain predicted in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius when the match starts, starting in the afternoon, but it can dip a little as the game progresses.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is not exactly high-scoring, but if batters manage to keep their wickets and play aggressively on the weak balls, a score of 180-200 is possible, which is very much defendable at the venue. The middle overs will be the key.

