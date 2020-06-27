New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ferns N Petals, a renowned online gift portal, has come up with amazing and colourful Rakhi collection for upcoming Raksha Bandhan.

Being one of the most-awaited siblings' festivals, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across India with great fun and fervour. Keeping in mind the popularity of this festival among Indians across the world, Ferns N Petals has launched a collection of more than 1000 Rakhi designs to help make the festival even more memorable.

Along with an extensive range of traditional and designer Rakhis, Ferns N Petals also offers online Rakhi gifts like sweets, gift hampers, cakes, chocolate boxes, digital gifts, personalized gifts, and much more.

They deliver Rakhi and gifts to 70 plus countries and customers can easily send Rakhi to USA, UK, Canada, Malaysia, Philippines, and many other countries.

"This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3rd, which will be the first huge event for Indian consumers that marks the beginning of the festive season. However, with no signs of COVID-19 subsiding, we believe, this Raksha Bandhan will be challenging for all e-commerce players, especially for Ferns N Petals, who is the leader in the market," said Paritosh Bindra, AVP, Category, Ferns N Petals about the launch of latest Rakhi collection.

"We have launched more than 1000 designs of Rakhis, including spiritual Rakhi, Designer Rakhi, Meenakari Rakhi, Agate stone Rakhi, Feng Shui Rakhi, and Kids Rakhi in combination with chocolates, personalized gifts, and dry fruits. Apart from the Rakhi gifts, we have also come up with a digital gifting option of celebrity Rakhi messages for brother from renowned artists like Shaan, Kailash Kher, Jhonty Rodes, Rohit Roy, etc," he added.

"At Ferns N Petals, we strongly believe in staying together during these unprecedented times. We offer a safe and secure way to send gifts for your loved ones to express your feelings and wish them the best of health. Our exclusive range of Rakhis, gifts, and edibles will make your siblings feel your love and care in these trying times. Do not let limitations across international borders hinder you from conveying your feelings. Be it any country across the world; we allow our fast and reliable delivery service to take care of your gifting needs & help you express your emotions for your siblings," added Swati Gupta, Sr Manager, International Business, Ferns N Petals.

