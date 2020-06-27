There will be a new system of reporting COVID-19 deaths on a Google Form from 01.07.2020. Nodal Officers of the Hospital are directed to ensure death reporting within 48 hours from their hospitals from 01.07.2020 onwards: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vande Bharat Mission: A special Air India flight for repatriation of stranded Indian nationals leaves from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport for Kochi, Kerala #VandeBharatMission: A special Air India flight for repatriation of stranded Indian nationals leaves from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport for Kochi, Kerala pic.twitter.com/5mCnfnTsqy— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020 Delhi: Hike in petrol & diesel prices affects sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets. A vegetable seller in Azadpur market says, 'Since transportation costs have increased, the market has become costlier. Sale has decreased.' Delhi: Hike in petrol & diesel prices affects sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets. A vegetable seller in Azadpur market says, 'Since transportation costs have increased, the market has become costlier. Sale has decreased.' pic.twitter.com/aXD0VsORsO— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

New Delhi, June 27: In Jammu and Kashmr, plucking of apricots has begun in Kralpora, Budgam district. Shabir Ahmad, an apricot grower says, "The season of apricot plucking provides employment to many people, be it labourers, hawkers or contractors". Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 80.38/litre (increase by 0.25) and Rs 80.40/litre (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively in Delhi today. In Rajasthan, swarms of locusts attack Hasteda village in Chomu. Sheeshpal, a farmer says, "Locusts have attacked our village for the fourth time. They have caused severe damage to our crops. We appeal to the state government to provide us with some relief".

In Delhi, joggers, morning walkers and cyclists carry out their exercises near India Gate. Maximum temperature of 38.6°C was recorded in the national capital on Friday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.