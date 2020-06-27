Google Photos, a place where all your photos get backed up has got a redesign, one that will get your happy memories up. Everything has changed from its logo to the interface. If you have got it but don't know how it all functions, since you may be used to the previous design, in this article we will tell you what is new and what all has changed in here. The application in its new design shows a three-tab structure of Photos, Search and Library. We will take you through all of these and tell you what are the major changes in here. Facebook’s Google Photo Transfer Tool Now Available for Everyone; How to Transfer Photos from Facebook to Google Photos.

The first thing that you'll notice is the logo, which now appears like a pinwheel but simpler than the previous one. The main tab has all your photos and videos and on the top, you will see your memories for the day from previous years. These will appear in story format where you can tap through the photos. The photo thumbnails are also larger, the videos will play automatically. Product lead of Google Photos David Lieb was quoted in their blog about the emphasis on the memories in the new redesign. He said, "The thing they really love it for is this idea of nostalgia, and reminiscing, and looking back on your photos. So in this redesign, we decided to really lean into that. We think in the long run, that is the unique, durable value of Google Photos."

Here's How Google Photos Looks After Redesign:

Today we’re rolling out a new, simplified Google Photos experience to help you find and relive your memories. https://t.co/4IXKnkSqkK pic.twitter.com/ky9q62sLBx — Google Photos (@googlephotos) June 25, 2020

In the photos below, some photos may appear larger than the others, because Google will make automated guesses about the pictures you're likely to search for more. There is less white-space between the photos, so your photos appear larger than before. There is navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. Google Photos App Gets Dark Mode Theme on Android Pie.

It's also added a search tab so you can quickly access the photos with people and places as well as things. So if you have been clicking food pictures for a while, it can come under the tab of cooking. A map view has been added which lets you search the pictures on the areas/places you have visited. You can pinch and zoom in the map to see your photos and videos from there. If you have enabled the location history then your photos will be organised by place in the app. So Map view is another interesting feature.

The last tab of the library has your albums under favourites, trash, archives and more. Here you will see the segregation of your photos like in your phone gallery. If you haven't got the new update yet it has rolled out just two days ago and should be available by this week for both Android and iOS users.

