Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): With an aim of celebrating the success of small business owners and farmers, ffreedom App (a part of IndianMoney.com) has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind show 'Icons of Bharat' in association with NDTV India.

Icons of Bharat is a series that will celebrate the real stories of the people who are building a better Bharat.

Also Read | #Meta is Now Testing End-to-end Encryption Features on Its … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

As we celebrate 75 years of India's independence, Icons of Bharat is a platform that celebrates the extraordinary courage and inspiration of those who dared to dream, and then developed their skills to achieve their dreams through their businesses.

With skilling being a key priority for our nation today, the show is dedicated to those who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey, but also hold within them the power and potential to enable India in the global map as the Vishwaguru, building a Bharat of job-creators and not just job-seekers.

Also Read | James Anderson Declares Himself Fit for England Selection; Saqib Mahmood Injury Brightens Veteran Seamer's Chance.

Icons of Bharat want to inspire millions of Indians by showcasing the success stories of chosen Icons who have succeeded in their respective fields.

The show also aims to encourage audiences across the country to hone their skills and to become part of a workforce that drives the country's economic growth, while empowering people to harness their skills into successful businesses.

Through a unique story-based format, the programme will felicitate people who have built their skills and livelihoods in different ways, while achieving financial freedom and becoming job-creators. These Icons of Bharat could be those who have set up businesses to solve local needs or farmers who found new methods to improve farming practices.

As a part of the programme, 60 Icons of Bharat will showcase their stories and each week will be celebrated with a "Story of the Week" for the show. Listening to these stories will be ffreedom Ambassadors, leading entrepreneurs and luminaries who have made their mark in society.

"India is on its way to becoming a global superpower and this is owing to the efforts of every entrepreneur and every farmer who have contributed towards the growth of the economy. However, this is often overlooked. That's how the idea behind 'Icons of Bharat' came about as we believe these are the people who need to be celebrated. And they have the power to influence the current and future generations of the country," said C S Sudheer, Founder and CEO of IndianMoney.com.

"NDTV is very pleased to be associated with "Icons of Bharat" - which will focus on success stories in India. Working with the platform IndianMoney, we feel sure the show will inspire millions of Indians," said Prannoy Roy, Co-founder, NDTV.

Icons of Bharat is now inviting applications. People can submit their entries through the link - iconsofbharat.ffreedom.com or through the ffreedom App.

The programme will feature five Icons of Bharat per episode and air on NDTV India from May 29, 2022 (tbd) on Saturdays & Sundays from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm (tbd). It will air for duration of three months.

IndianMoney.com is India's largest livelihood education platform, providing farmers & small business owners with knowledge and opportunities to bridge the gap between their aspirations and capability.

IndianMoney.com is an early-stage, rapidly growing company backed by investors who have built large companies and invested in many successful companies in India and the US.

It is tackling the truly massive livelihood education market by developing highly engaging content and a world class networking platform for a neglected segment of people through IndianMoney's ffreedom App.

ffreedom App now offers 750+ courses in 6 languages to over 7.5 million people across India. It has a team of 300+ highly passionate people who are on a mission to build a better India by sharing knowledge and opportunities. Their monthly revenues are currently growing at over 30 per cent, and they aim to become the leader of the livelihood education space.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)