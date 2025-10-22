PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: With a legacy of innovation spanning over a century, FILA announces the arrival of the SuperBubble and the TSS Moon, two icons that redefine boldness and movement for a new generation. Alongside these new drops, FILA also introduces fresh iterations of its iconic Disruptors, keeping the classic silhouette relevant with contemporary textures and finishes. Designed for those who move culture, all styles celebrate the oversized, voluminous aesthetic that has become synonymous with FILA's design language.

These silhouettes embrace the chunky trend, featuring sculpted puffed detailing, oversized lines, and bold textures that capture the energy of a generation for whom sneakers are more than staples; they're self-expression in motion. Reflecting FILA's signature ability to fuse sport and style, the launch marks yet another chapter in the brand's storied evolution.

The SuperBubble: Chunky. Bold. Larger Than Life.

Marking the debut of a new franchise, the SuperBubble embodies maximal audacity. With its puffed-up uppers, sculpted lines, and dramatic volume, it brings futuristic energy to everyday wear. Available in Black, Red, White, and Mocha (MRP ₹7999), with fresh drops planned through SS26 to keep the excitement alive, the SuperBubble sets a new benchmark in style.

The campaign introduces WISH Official, the trailblazing girl band celebrated for their energy and fashion-forward ethos, women united in strength, movement, and confidence, stepping into a future they define. The visuals feel bold, playful, and larger than life, echoing the sneaker's inflated character. With this new launch, FILA continues to disrupt the game, turning heads with bold and striking style statements

The TSS Moon: An Homage to Korean Street Style

If the SuperBubble is about inflated audacity, the TSS Moon is a grounded tribute to Korean street fashion and culture, called Hallyu a.k.a Korean Wave, the global spread of K-pop, K-dramas, fashion, food, and films. The sneaker features a chunky silhouette with a highly technical, puffed and embossed upper, dramatic lace detailing, and a high-stack sole. Its muted palette of Beige, Black, and Green (MRP ₹6999), along with thick laces and sculpted embossing, gives the TSS Moon main-character energy while remaining effortless for everyday wear. Paying tribute to skateboarding culture, it blends statement design with authentic street style. The campaign positions the sneaker in a world led by confident, stylish women, reflecting a cultural wave that has become one of the most influential global trends.

The Disruptor Legacy Continues

The Disruptor remains one of FILA's most iconic silhouettes, now reimagined for a new era. This season, it arrives in standout finishes and palettes, including Disruptor Jade Velvet and Disruptor Woven (MRP ₹7499). Each design honours the silhouette's cult-classic roots while injecting fresh textures and contemporary tones, keeping the Disruptor as bold, unmistakable, and disruptive as ever.

Speaking about the series of new launches by FILA, Alisha Malik, President, Metro Brands Limited, said, "India is one of the most progressive markets for fashion and lifestyle today, and at Metro Brands, we are excited to kickstart the festive season with these game changing new franchises. While many brands are looking at low-profile sneakers, FILA is reimagining chunky sneakers with bold, unapologetic designs. These launches, along with new iterations of the crowd-favourite Disruptors, perfectly fuse performance, culture, and style. They capture the spirit of those who are globally connected, confidently expressive, and distinctly individual."

FILA's all-new sneakers are now available across FILA stores in the country and online on https://fila.co.in/, giving consumers access to the latest global icons and contemporary iterations of the brand's most celebrated silhouettes.

About Metro Brands Limited (BSE: 543426) (NSE: METROBRAND): http://www.metrobrands.com

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955, and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Clarks, Skechers, Puma and Adidas which complement its in-house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions. As of September 30, 2025, the Company operated 966 Stores across 211 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799321/FILA_SuperBubble_TSS_Moon.jpg

