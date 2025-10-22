Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon has been shot in Canada in what appears to be a gang-related attack. The incident has sent shockwaves through both the Punjabi music community and law enforcement circles, as the assault was publicly claimed by associates of notorious gangster Rohit Godara. Rohit Godara Made Serious Allegations Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Calls Him a 'traitor'.

Teji Kahlon Shot in Canada

According to reports, three men Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau and Vicky Phalwan took to social media to claim responsibility for the attack. They alleged that Kahlon was targeted for his supposed involvement in supplying weapons and money to rival gangs and for acting as an informant. In their chilling post, the accused wrote, “We carried out the shooting in Canada at Teji Kahlon. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him.”

Canada Probes Teji Kahlon Shooting

The group went on to accuse Kahlon of financially supporting and arming their enemies, warning others against associating with rival groups. Canadian authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting and are reportedly coordinating with Indian agencies to trace the gang’s international links. Who Is Gangster Rohit Godara, Who Claimed Responsibility for Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s Murder?

Godara Gang Link in Rajasthan Murder

The attack on Kahlon comes amid a rising number of gang-related crimes connected to Rohit Godara’s network. Earlier this month, Ramesh Rulania, a 40-year-old businessman, was shot dead at a gym in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman town. Police suspect that murder may also be linked to the Godara gang, which has been active across western Rajasthan, including Didwana and Bikaner. CCTV footage from the gym showed the assailant entering moments before opening fire on Rulania. Authorities believe the killing could be tied to extortion threats the businessman had received. Disha Patani’s House Shooting: 2 Accused of Firing at Actress’s Bareilly Home Killed in Encounter in Joint Operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad (Watch Videos)

Rohit Godara’s Global Crime Network Exposed

Rohit Godara, also known as Rawatram Swami, is one of Rajasthan’s most feared gangsters. Police believe he has ties to several high-profile murders, including the December 2022 killing of gangster Raju Thehat, the May 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and the December 2023 assassination of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi both of which Godara’s gang reportedly claimed responsibility for. With the latest shooting of Teji Kahlon in Canada, the network’s growing transnational influence has once again come under the spotlight, raising concerns about the spread of Indian gang rivalries beyond borders.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).