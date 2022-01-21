Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): Filaantro, a reliable online crowdfunding platform helps individuals and organizations to fundraise and get grants to support through participation in a unique contest called 'Raise To Win.'

The Raise To Win contest provides an exciting opportunity to NGOs and Individual participants to make fundraising a truly gratifying experience. 'Raise To Win' (RTW) contest differs from the support offered by other crowdfunding platforms and is unique as it offers grant support in cash to campaigners who give their best for fundraising.

Filaantro was founded by Jiji John, Sunil Varghese, Jugender Singh and Rajendra Pathak in the year 2019. Its vision is to connect individuals and communities through its platform and inspire them to raise funds for the greater good. The platform caters to a Pan India audience and offers assistance and guidance to those who need monetary support for personal and social causes that are legal in nature.

Talking about the 'Raise To Win' (RTW) campaign, Spokesperson, Co-Founder and CEO of Filaantro Online Ventures Private Ltd Mr Jiji John said, "We are excited announcing about this unique contest 'Raise To Win' (RTW) on Filaantro which offers a user-friendly platform with an efficient and dedicated support team. We invite individuals and NGOs supporting a social cause and desire to raise funds. Our team will provide support throughout the campaign period which will also include training sessions on 'how to run a successful fundraising campaign online."

He further added, "Our mission is to help the campaigners achieve their goals through trust, transparency and simplicity. Together is how we can grow and build a better community."

The winners and participants of the 'Raise To Win' Contest are also eligible for the following freebies besides the cash grant support.

Campaign Kit, which includes (SEO friendly content writing with keywords and factual information)

Social Media Creatives (design effective social media marketing campaigns for businesses, constant social media posts for various platforms, creativity on related topics etc)

Online Fundraising Training Tutorials

Whatsapp, SMS and Email Templates

Certificates for participation & winning

Six NGOs have already registered for the first season of the 'Raise To Win' contest.

The names of these participating NGOs are:

Anant Penticost Mission Foundation- An NGO working to enhance various skills of youth by conducting sports, education, social-cultural events, handwriting, art, drama and other educational programmes.

Bright Future Welfare Association- Strives to empower women and provide quality and equal education to all underprivileged children.

Hanuman Ashram Seva Trust- A Mumbai based NGO that works for the welfare of the Tribal Community in the city and provides aid to support their cattle farming.

Auxilium Skills Academy- The Auxilium Skills Academy is the Mumbai Province of the Salesian Sisters of Don Bosco's flagship thriving to encourage and promote skill development for school dropout students and help them lead a successful life.

Shree Ram Charitable Trust- The trust's mission is to provide education to all children and other social activities like resolving family disputes, natural calamity relief and medical aids.

Shramik Kisan Seva Samiti Ratnagiri- A well-known educational society working towards imparting quality education to all children.

So if you want to perceive fundraising from a different perspective with a user-friendly experience, then hurry up and enroll in the Raise To Win (RTW) contest for Season 2 now.

To know more, visit: https://filaantro.org/home

Filaantro is an online crowdfunding platform helping individuals or organizations to raise funds by collecting donations for Social, Personal and Charitable causes. Any entity, by starting a fundraiser on Filaantro, can use digital media to spread awareness as more potential donors can be reached compared to traditional forms of fundraising.

They help raise funds for multiple causes such as Education, Medical, Technology, Women, Entrepreneurship, Human Rights, Arts & Media, Rural Development, Animals, Environment, Old Age, Religion Children, Community, Emergencies, Memorials, Sports, Technology, Covid, Personal Causes, Alliances. Filaantro offers consultancy to Non-Government Organizations on effective social media strategies to run successful fundraising campaigns on its crowdfunding platform.

Filaantro also acts as a helping hand for the campaigners by providing online fundraising mentorship, tele-campaigning support, training and capacity-building support to organizations.

