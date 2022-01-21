Realme 9 Series is expected to debut in India soon. The Realme 9 Series is said to comprise Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ models. Ahead of its launch, the design and key specifications of the 9 Pro+ have been leaked online. Onleaks in partnership with Smartprix has shared renders of the pro+ model. Realme 9 Pro+ Reportedly Gets BIS Certification, India Launch Soon.

As per the leaked image, Realme 9 Pro+ will get a fullscreen AMOLED display with narrow bezels, a punch-hole cut for the front camera. At the back, a triple rear camera setup can be seen. The camera module has also 50MP OIS embossed on it. The Realme branding is placed on the bottom left bottom corner.

Realme 9 Pro+ is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset might come with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP shooter. At the front, there could be a 16MP lens. Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. According to a report from 91Mobiles, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had confirmed that the Realme 9 Pro models will be priced above Rs 15,000.

