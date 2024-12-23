PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23: EQL Financial Technologies, a leading digital tax and compliance solutions provider, today announced the launch of its Filings UAE mobile app, designed to simplify and streamline the process of starting and operating a business in the United Arab Emirates. Through the new mobile application, entrepreneurs and business owners can easily handle incorporation, corporate tax registration, corporate tax compliance, VAT compliance, immigration services, and much more -- entirely from their smartphones from anywhere in the world.

The Filings UAE mobile app is integrated with the LEDGERS.Cloud accounting platform, enabling users to manage invoicing, expenses, payroll, and bookkeeping on one simple platform. By consolidating multiple essential services into one seamless interface, Filings UAE aims to help businesses save time, reduce overheads, and ensure their business is compliant. In addition to the mobile app, users can also access the platform through the Filings.AE website.

Top Destination for Global Entrepreneurs

With its business-friendly policies, cutting-edge infrastructure, and competitive corporate tax rates, the UAE has emerged as a leading global hub for entrepreneurs. The nation's supportive regulatory framework, ease of doing business, and strategic geographic location create the ideal environment for startups and established businesses to thrive. Building on this foundation, EQL, through its Filings UAE app and Filings.AE website, empowers entrepreneurs from every corner of the world to seamlessly tap into the UAE's dynamic infrastructure and establish successful enterprises in the region.

Strategic Partnerships

Filings UAE has already partnered with some of the most sought-after free zones in the UAE, including Ajman Freezone, Meydan Freezone, SRTIP Freezone and others, to offer a fast and convenient incorporation process for clients. Entrepreneurs can now set up their UAE entity and manage compliance from anywhere in the world, thanks to the app's end-to-end digital framework.

Quote from Lionel Charles, CEO of Filings.AE

"UAE is the land of opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to expand or establish a new venture," said Lionel Charles, CEO of Filings.AE. "By launching the Filings UAE mobile app, we aim to empower business owners globally to benefit from the UAE's pro-business environment, simplify their compliance needs, and focus on what matters most -- growing their businesses."

Easy Access to Filings UAE App

Entrepreneurs can conveniently download the Filings UAE mobile application from the Google Play Store. In addition, the app is accessible online through the Filings.AE website, ensuring that users can manage their business setup and compliance needs anytime, anywhere.

About EQL Financial Technologies Private Limited

EQL Financial Technologies Private Limited is a digital tax and compliance solution provider operating platforms including indiafilings.com and Filings.AE. EQL's mission is to simplify and democratize entrepreneurship, making it extremely easy and affordable to set up and operate a business. EQL currently serves over 200,000 businesses across India and the UAE, with offices in Chennai, Mumbai, and Dubai.

