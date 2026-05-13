Business News | Filmy Lions Entertainments - 'Lions Mere Yar' Celebrates The Winning Spirit Of Cricket Lovers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: The official launch of 'Lions Mere Yar' by Filmy Lions Entertainments in collaboration with Eak Star recently became one of the most talked-about entertainment events. The music video, directed by Tariq Sheikh, is being described as a celebration of cricket, friendship, confidence, and the unstoppable spirit of winners.

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Specially created for the masses of the country, the anthem aims to unite cricket lovers through music and entertainment. The song features music composition and vocals by Digvijay Singh Pariyar (Coke Studio fame and Bollywood singer composer) with lyrics penned by Surilie and Rap by Parry G. The video stars Tariq Sheikh along with Abhilash Chaudhary, Sanjog Tiwari, Resty Kamboj, Honey Kamboj, Kartik Roy, and Ranjan Singh.

The evening was honored by Muzammil Ibrahim (supermodel and Bollywood actor), Raja Bherwani (actor, entrepreneur, and Mumbai Heroes CCL player), Dilip Agarwal (entrepreneur, founder of Boxy Boyz and Actors Cricket Bash), Prem Raj Soni (Indian film director and filmmaker), Swami Oma Ji (astrologer and spiritual guru), Rahil Raja (Bollywood costume designer), Pankaj Raina (Indian actor, singer and voice dubbing director), O.P. Jain (casting director from South Indian cinema), and other distinguished guests whose presence added immense prestige and encouragement to the celebration of Lions Mere Yar and the journey of Filmy Lions Entertainments.

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Adding to the excitement is the remarkable journey of Filmy Lions, who proudly hold the record of never losing a match till date. Their strong team spirit and dedication inspired the larger message behind the music anthem.

Talking about the project, owner of Filmy Lions Entertainments Tariq Sheikh said, "Lions Mere Yar is a tribute to the spirit of cricket lovers and the energy of the common people of India. We wanted to make something inspiring, emotional, and entertaining."

Co-producer Emma Aghayants Kakkad from Eak Star also shared her excitement about the launch. "This anthem spreads positivity and togetherness. We are happy to collaborate on a project that connects with audiences through emotion and celebration," she said.

Eak Star and its' founder Emma have been praised for supporting unique and creative entertainment ventures. With its energetic presentation and strong emotional appeal, 'Lions Mere Yar' is already creating excitement among audiences and cricket fans across the country.

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