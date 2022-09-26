New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review performance of credit and other welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in public sector banks on Tuesday.

The meeting which would take place in New Delhi will be attended by Ministers of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad and Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra.

Loans given to persons belonging to the SC community by the banks as well as under various loan schemes, such as Stand up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, will be reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting would also review the measures undertaken for the welfare of Scheduled Castes in the banks. The review will focus on reservation, backlog vacancies and action taken to fill up the same and the functioning of welfare and grievances redressal mechanism, including meetings with welfare associations, appointment of chief liaison officers (CLOs), and constitution of grievance redressal cell, among others.

Some of the loan schemes are National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Education Loan, Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (CEGSSC), and Venture Capital Fund for SCs, among others.

The government has launched various schemes specifically for SCs that include the Stand-Up India Scheme, Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (CEGSSC) and the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes. (ANI)

